U.S. Embassy’s Creator’s Mela 2025 Expands To Itahari And Pokhara, Empowering Nepal’s Digital Creators

The U.S. Embassy in Nepal is proud to announce the return of Creator’s मेला, the country’s largest in-person conference for digital creators, with new regional editions in Itahari on April 5 and Pokhara on April 12. Following two highly successful editions in Kathmandu, the Creator’s मेला is going nationwide — bringing vital resources and opportunities to emerging creators beyond the capital.

Held under the theme “Build. Brand. Boost.”, Creator’s मेला 2025 will unite local influencers, entrepreneurs, and content creators for a day of dynamic workshops, interactive panel discussions, and high-impact networking. Participants will gain hands-on tools, mentorship, and AI-powered insights to help turn creative passion into sustainable careers.

“This event is all about empowering content creators — helping them grow, connect, and develop the tools they need to succeed,” said U.S. Ambassador Dean R. Thompson. “The U.S. Embassy is proud to organize the Creator’s मेला because we believe in the power of digital media to open doors and create opportunities — not just for individuals but for entire communities.”

“The growing collaboration between the United States and Nepal in the creator economy reflects a shared belief in the transformative power of storytelling, innovation, and entrepreneurship,” said Mike Harker, Public Affairs Chief at the U.S. Embassy.

By supporting creators with access to industry leaders, global platforms, and brand partners, Creator’s मेला 2025 fosters entrepreneurship and job creation, contributing to a stronger, more inclusive digital economy in Nepal.

Aspiring content creators in Itahari and Pokhara are encouraged to register and be part of this exciting event.

Register now: http://creators.usembassynepal.events