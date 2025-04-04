U.S. Embassy’s Creator’s Mela 2025 Expands To Itahari And Pokhara, Empowering Nepal’s Digital Creators

U.S. Embassy’s Creator’s Mela 2025 Expands To Itahari And Pokhara, Empowering Nepal’s Digital Creators

April 4, 2025, 10:51 a.m.

The U.S. Embassy in Nepal is proud to announce the return of Creator’s मेला, the country’s largest in-person conference for digital creators, with new regional editions in Itahari on April 5 and Pokhara on April 12. Following two highly successful editions in Kathmandu, the Creator’s मेला is going nationwide — bringing vital resources and opportunities to emerging creators beyond the capital.

Held under the theme “Build. Brand. Boost.”, Creator’s मेला 2025 will unite local influencers, entrepreneurs, and content creators for a day of dynamic workshops, interactive panel discussions, and high-impact networking. Participants will gain hands-on tools, mentorship, and AI-powered insights to help turn creative passion into sustainable careers.

“This event is all about empowering content creators — helping them grow, connect, and develop the tools they need to succeed,” said U.S. Ambassador Dean R. Thompson. “The U.S. Embassy is proud to organize the Creator’s मेला because we believe in the power of digital media to open doors and create opportunities — not just for individuals but for entire communities.”

“The growing collaboration between the United States and Nepal in the creator economy reflects a shared belief in the transformative power of storytelling, innovation, and entrepreneurship,” said Mike Harker, Public Affairs Chief at the U.S. Embassy.

By supporting creators with access to industry leaders, global platforms, and brand partners, Creator’s मेला 2025 fosters entrepreneurship and job creation, contributing to a stronger, more inclusive digital economy in Nepal.

Aspiring content creators in Itahari and Pokhara are encouraged to register and be part of this exciting event.

Register now: http://creators.usembassynepal.events

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Thai Investors Show Willingness For Investment
Apr 04, 2025
South Korea's Constitutional Court has upheld President Yoon Suk-yeol's impeachment
Apr 04, 2025
Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy In Bagmati, Gandaki And Koshi Provinces
Apr 04, 2025
PM Oli Meets Myanmar Prime Minister Hlaing
Apr 03, 2025
Prime Minister Oli and Sri Lankan PM Amarasuriya hold meeting
Apr 03, 2025

More on Economy

Thai Investors Show Willingness For Investment By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 hours, 9 minutes ago
Nepal's Economy Expected to Remain Resilient in Face of Economic Shocks, says World Bank By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 15 hours, 19 minutes ago
India Starts Exporting Additional 600 MW Electricity To Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 1 hour ago
World Bank Approves $150 Million to Improve Resilience of Bridge Network, Connectivity, and Access to Services In Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 17 hours ago
FNCCI and CNI Condemn Violence, Demand Compensation To Loss By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 16 hours ago
Global IME Bank and IFC partner on digital transformation and embedded finance advisory By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week ago

The Latest

Musk may leave administration in a few months: President Trump By Agencies Apr 04, 2025
South Korea's Constitutional Court has upheld President Yoon Suk-yeol's impeachment By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 04, 2025
Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy In Bagmati, Gandaki And Koshi Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 04, 2025
PM Oli Meets Myanmar Prime Minister Hlaing By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 03, 2025
ADIEU KAMAL 'DAI' By Mana Ranjan Josee Apr 03, 2025
Prime Minister Oli and Sri Lankan PM Amarasuriya hold meeting By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 03, 2025

Latest Magazine

VOL. 18, No. 16,March.21, 2025 (Chaitra-08. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 15,March.07, 2025 (Falgun-23. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 14,February.21, 2025 (Falgun-09. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 13,February.07, 2025 (Magh-25. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75