Mishra and Rana have been held in detention in a humiliating manner: Right Activist Charan Prasai

Former member of the National Human Rights Commission and human rights activist Charan Prasai has said that RPP leaders Rabindra Mishra and Dhaval Shumsher Rana have been kept in police custody in a humiliating manner.

He mentioned on social media that when he met the leaders in custody on Friday, he felt that they were not in a democratic system.

He wrote about the humiliating arrangement of the meeting, where there was a barricade and a humiliating approach to human rights in custody.

Prasai has said that the charging of peaceful protests with sedition and the neglect of an impartial judicial investigation have made him feel that there is no democratic system in the country.

He wrote, "Yesterday, Friday, Chaitra 22, when I met RPP leaders Dhaval Shumsher Rana and Rabindra Mishra at the Kathmandu District Police Complex, I felt that we are not in a republican system. I had to see a day when I did not even suffer from the autocracy of the past."