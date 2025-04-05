Nepal Army And Indian Army Is Climbing Kanchenjunga Mountain Jointly

Flag-Off Ceremony of Kanchenjunga Mountain Climbing Expedition Completed

April 5, 2025, 12:38 p.m.

3 (24).jpg

The Flag-Off Ceremony of the Kanchenjunga Mountain Climbing Expedition to be held in April/May 2025 with the joint participation of the Nepali Army and the Indian Army was held today, Chaitra 21, 2081 at the Integrated HQ, MOD, South Block in New Delhi, India.

Indian Defense Minister Rajnath Singh jointly handed over the flag to the Team Leaders of both sides. The Director General of Military Training, Lieutenant General Dhruv Prakash Shah, was present on behalf of the Nepali Army at the event.

The Flag-In Ceremony of this joint mountaineering expedition is scheduled to be held in Kathmandu.

The ceremony was attended by India's Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan, Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi, Nepal's Ambassador to India Dr. Shankar Prasad Sharma and military attachés.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

