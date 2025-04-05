RPP Leader Pashupati Sumsher Rana Demands Unconditional Release of Rabindra Mishra and Dhawal Rana

RPP Leader Pashupati Sumsher Rana Demands Unconditional Release of Rabindra Mishra and Dhawal Rana

April 5, 2025, 2:13 p.m.

Former president of the Rastriya Pajatantra Party (RPP) Party Pashupati Shamsher Rana has demanded that the government immediately release all political detainees including Senior Vice President Rabindra Mishra, General Secretary Dr. Dhawal Shamsher Rana.

In a meeting with journalists, Rana said, "The government opened fire on the people and brutally repressed them during a peaceful event held by the Nepali people on Chaitra 15, demanding a constitutional monarchy, an eternal Hindu kingdom, the abolition of federalism, and an end to corruption and misrule." People were arrested illegally without reason."

Pashupati Sumsher Rana.jpg

‘In this context, I demand the unconditional release of RPP Senior Vice President Rabindra Mishra, General Secretary and MP Dr. Dhaval Shamsher Rana and other nationalist friends from the current government,’ Rana said.

Rana expressed doubts about the government's role in not forming a high-level judicial inquiry commission into the Tinkune incident. He said, "I strongly call for the formation of a high-level judicial inquiry commission into the incident and strict action against the culprits."

Rana said, "Not only that, in fact, such a commission should have been formed immediately, its findings should have been received and action should have been taken. The government is also fully responsible for this kind of delay. I strongly condemn this brutal repression and barbaric action by the government."

