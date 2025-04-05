Summit of Friendship: 75 Years of Annapurna Ascent opens at Alliance Française

The French Embassy in Nepal and the Alliance Française Katmandou are pleased to open the exhibition "Summit of Friendship: 75 Years of Annapurna Ascent" today, April 4, 2025. The exhibition will be on display at the Alliance Française in Pulchowk until April 18, 2025.

Curated by Mr. Swaraj Man Chitrakar, the exhibition looks back at the historic first successful ascent of Annapurna I (8,091m) on June 3, 1950, by a Franco-Nepali team. This achievement, the first human conquest of an 8,000-meter peak, marked an important chapter in mountaineering history and strengthened ties between Nepal and France.

During the opening ceremony, the French Ambassador to Nepal emphasized the essential role played by Nepali Sherpas in the success of the 1950 ascent and that their expertise and dedication have been crucial to mountaineering efforts ever since.

The exhibition also highlights the contributions of Nepali climbers, the evolution of mountaineering, and key milestones over the years. It is part of a series of events planned by the Team France throughout 2025 to commemorate this historic 1950 ascent.

Upcoming Events:

April 23, 2025: Screening of a documentary on the 1950 Annapurna expedition, followed by a discussion with experts on sustainable mountaineering.

June 2025: Launch of the Nepali translation of " Annapurna : Premier 8000," the classic book by expedition leader Maurice Herzog. This translation has been financed by the French Government and completed by Alliance Française.

October/November 2025: A discussion on climate change in the Himalayas.