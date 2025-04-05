Summit of Friendship: 75 Years of Annapurna Ascent opens at Alliance Française

Summit of Friendship: 75 Years of Annapurna Ascent opens at Alliance Française

April 5, 2025, 11:44 a.m.

France 33.jpg

The French Embassy in Nepal and the Alliance Française Katmandou are pleased to open the exhibition "Summit of Friendship: 75 Years of Annapurna Ascent" today, April 4, 2025. The exhibition will be on display at the Alliance Française in Pulchowk until April 18, 2025.

Curated by Mr. Swaraj Man Chitrakar, the exhibition looks back at the historic first successful ascent of Annapurna I (8,091m) on June 3, 1950, by a Franco-Nepali team. This achievement, the first human conquest of an 8,000-meter peak, marked an important chapter in mountaineering history and strengthened ties between Nepal and France.

During the opening ceremony, the French Ambassador to Nepal emphasized the essential role played by Nepali Sherpas in the success of the 1950 ascent and that their expertise and dedication have been crucial to mountaineering efforts ever since.

Photo 1.jpg

The exhibition also highlights the contributions of Nepali climbers, the evolution of mountaineering, and key milestones over the years. It is part of a series of events planned by the Team France throughout 2025 to commemorate this historic 1950 ascent.

Upcoming Events:

April 23, 2025: Screening of a documentary on the 1950 Annapurna expedition, followed by a discussion with experts on sustainable mountaineering.

June 2025: Launch of the Nepali translation of " Annapurna : Premier 8000," the classic book by expedition leader Maurice Herzog. This translation has been financed by the French Government and completed by Alliance Française.

October/November 2025: A discussion on climate change in the Himalayas. Link for more

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

My India Visit To India Not Possible Due To Lack Of Time: PM Oli
Apr 05, 2025
There will be an impartial investigation into the Tinkune incident, judicial investigation may not be necessary: Prime Minister
Apr 05, 2025
RPP Leader Pashupati Sumsher Rana Demands Unconditional Release of Rabindra Mishra and Dhawal Rana
Apr 05, 2025
Mishra and Rana have been held in detention in a humiliating manner: Right Activist Charan Prasai
Apr 05, 2025
Nepal Army And Indian Army Is Climbing Kanchenjunga Mountain Jointly
Apr 05, 2025

More on National

My India Visit To India Not Possible Due To Lack Of Time: PM Oli By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 hours, 38 minutes ago
RPP Leader Pashupati Sumsher Rana Demands Unconditional Release of Rabindra Mishra and Dhawal Rana By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 hours, 19 minutes ago
Mishra and Rana have been held in detention in a humiliating manner: Right Activist Charan Prasai By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 hours, 5 minutes ago
Nepal Army And Indian Army Is Climbing Kanchenjunga Mountain Jointly By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 hours, 54 minutes ago
PM Oli Meets PM Modi In Thailand By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 20 hours, 36 minutes ago
I Bow to the People Who Have Given Me Justice: Kulman Ghising By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 1 hour ago

The Latest

There will be an impartial investigation into the Tinkune incident, judicial investigation may not be necessary: Prime Minister By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 05, 2025
Nepal and Thailand to form Joint Business Council By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 05, 2025
Thai Business Community Responded Positively To Invest In Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 05, 2025
Global IME Bank Cardholders Get Up to 10% Cashback at Salesberry By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 05, 2025
South Korea court decision removes Yoon from office By Agencies Apr 05, 2025
China retaliates against US with 34% tariffs By Agencies Apr 05, 2025

Latest Magazine

VOL. 18, No. 16,March.21, 2025 (Chaitra-08. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 15,March.07, 2025 (Falgun-23. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 14,February.21, 2025 (Falgun-09. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 13,February.07, 2025 (Magh-25. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75