Thai Business Community Responded Positively To Invest In Nepal

During recent visit to Thailand Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli met with Thai businessmen in Bangkok today.

In the meeting, which was also attended by a Nepali business delegation, Prime Minister Oli urged Thai businessmen to invest in Nepal, stating that Nepal is a fertile land for investment.

Similarly, Chandra Prasad Dhakal, President of the Federation of Nepalese Chambers of Commerce and Industry, who was also a member of the delegation, said that Nepal has created an investment-friendly environment by reforming laws, that foreign exchange reserves are good, and that there is a conducive environment for investment.

He said that Thai businessmen can benefit from the opportunities offered by neighboring countries with large populations such as India and China for post-production markets when investing in Nepal.

He informed that Nepal has potential in tourism, energy, agriculture, information technology and construction industries. “Nepal is a country with ample potential for investment.

"The recent policy reforms made by the government are attracting foreign investment. On behalf of the private sector, I also urge Thai businessmen to invest," said Chairman Dhakal.