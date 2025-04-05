Thai Business Community Responded Positively To Invest In Nepal

Thai Business Community Responded Positively To Invest In Nepal

April 5, 2025, 12:26 p.m.

During recent visit to Thailand Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli met with Thai businessmen in Bangkok today.

In the meeting, which was also attended by a Nepali business delegation, Prime Minister Oli urged Thai businessmen to invest in Nepal, stating that Nepal is a fertile land for investment.

Similarly, Chandra Prasad Dhakal, President of the Federation of Nepalese Chambers of Commerce and Industry, who was also a member of the delegation, said that Nepal has created an investment-friendly environment by reforming laws, that foreign exchange reserves are good, and that there is a conducive environment for investment.

He said that Thai businessmen can benefit from the opportunities offered by neighboring countries with large populations such as India and China for post-production markets when investing in Nepal.

He informed that Nepal has potential in tourism, energy, agriculture, information technology and construction industries. “Nepal is a country with ample potential for investment.

"The recent policy reforms made by the government are attracting foreign investment. On behalf of the private sector, I also urge Thai businessmen to invest," said Chairman Dhakal.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

