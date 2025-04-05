There will be an impartial investigation into the Tinkune incident, judicial investigation may not be necessary: Prime Minister

Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli has said that there will be an impartial investigation into the violence and use of force during the royalist protests. He said that a judicial inquiry may not be necessary for this.Mishra and Rana have been held in detention in a humiliating manner:

Speaking to reporters at Tribhuvan Airport on Saturday, Prime Minister Oli said, "An investigation is underway. There may or may not be a judicial investigation. However, the investigation will be impartial. A judicial investigation is not necessary in all matters.