There will be an impartial investigation into the Tinkune incident, judicial investigation may not be necessary: Prime Minister

April 5, 2025, 2:46 p.m.

Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli has said that there will be an impartial investigation into the violence and use of force during the royalist protests. He said that a judicial inquiry may not be necessary for this.

Speaking to reporters at Tribhuvan Airport on Saturday, Prime Minister Oli said, "An investigation is underway. There may or may not be a judicial investigation. However, the investigation will be impartial. A judicial investigation is not necessary in all matters.

