Weather Forecast: Mainly Fair In Madhesh, Karnali, Lumbini, Sudur Paschim and Plains Of Koshi Provinces

April 6, 2025, 8:14 a.m.

There will be mainly fair in Sudur Paschim, Karnali, Lumbini, Madhesh and plain areas of Bagmati and Koshi Provinces. There will be partly cloudy to mainly fair in Kathmandu and Pokhara. There will be partly cloudy in the hilly areas of Gandaki, Bagmati and Koshi Provinces with a brief rain in few places of hilly areas.

There will be partly cloudy to mainly fair in many places

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Ram Nawami Festival 2025: Importance And Significant
Apr 06, 2025
My Visit To India Not Possible Due To Lack Of Time: PM Oli
Apr 05, 2025
There will be an impartial investigation into the Tinkune incident, judicial investigation may not be necessary: Prime Minister
Apr 05, 2025
RPP Leader Pashupati Sumsher Rana Demands Unconditional Release of Rabindra Mishra and Dhawal Rana
Apr 05, 2025
Mishra and Rana have been held in detention in a humiliating manner: Right Activist Charan Prasai
Apr 05, 2025

