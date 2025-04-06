Weather Forecast: Mainly Fair In Madhesh, Karnali, Lumbini, Sudur Paschim and Plains Of Koshi Provinces

There will be mainly fair in Sudur Paschim, Karnali, Lumbini, Madhesh and plain areas of Bagmati and Koshi Provinces. There will be partly cloudy to mainly fair in Kathmandu and Pokhara. There will be partly cloudy in the hilly areas of Gandaki, Bagmati and Koshi Provinces with a brief rain in few places of hilly areas.

