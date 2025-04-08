RPP Protest in Balkhu, President Lingden Address

The Rastriya Prajatantra Party (RPP) has protested in the Balkhu area of Kathmandu. The RPP held a rally in Balkhu on Tuesday demanding the restoration of the monarchy. Key leaders of the RPP addressed the rally.

Addressing the gathering, RPP Chairman Rajendra Lingden said that a new agreement should be reached that would include everyone from the king to the republicans. He demanded the immediate release of the party's arrested senior vice-chairmen Rabindra Mishra and Dhaval Shamsher Rana.

Similarly, he expressed dissatisfaction with the role of the police during the pro-monarchy demonstration in Tinkune on Chaitra 15. He accused Police Chief Deepak Thapa of presenting himself as a UML cadre.

A large number of security personnel were also deployed in the Balkhu area today. Traffic was affected due to the protests.

Although the RPP had demanded Bhrikuti Mandap for the rally, the District Administration Office, Kathmandu, had asked it to hold the event at one of the two locations, Balkhu or Sifal Chaur. The RPP then chose Balkhu.