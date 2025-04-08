Technology Revives Interest in Pottery Among Youth and Women

The Kumhal community in Nepal's Madhesh Province has a long-standing tradition of crafting clay pots. Pottery is not only a skill but also a vital part of their heritage and main source of income. Unfortunately, this traditional craft is facing a decline as younger individuals and women are turning away from it due to the physical demands, outdated techniques, and low pay. This shift is resulting in rising unemployment rates as many are leaving their villages in pursuit of better prospects. The future of pottery in the Kumhal community is in jeopardy due to this changing trend.

Shrikrishna Pandit Kumahal, a 56-year-old potter from Pokhariya Municipality-9, continues to make clay pots daily. Despite the challenges, this work supports his family and his son's education. He hopes that his children will continue the tradition, but they lack interest. He explains, "The work is too demanding, and we face tough competition from cheap pots imported from India and China." He believes that modern tools and machinery could make the work more appealing to the younger generation. He says, "With support to improve our craft, I am confident that our children will rediscover their passion for it."

A New Generation Joins In

Acknowledging these obstacles, the InElam project by Helvetas Nepal collaborated with the National Innovation Center in Kathmandu to introduce electric-powered pottery wheels. These new machines are replacing the labor-intensive manual wheels, offering hope to struggling potters.

One of the early adopters is Sandip Pandit Kumahal, 28, the son of Shrikrishna. With a background in management, Sandip had initially planned to seek work abroad. However, the introduction of the new technology inspired him to stay and join the family business. "These machines make the process easier and more efficient. It encouraged me to work alongside my father," Sandip explained. "I am now exploring other technologies, such as energy-efficient ovens, to replace the traditional clay ovens." The current ovens result in approximately 25% product damage and rely on costly and inconsistent firewood, impacting product quality.

Bidhya Devi Pandit Kumahal, 38, the wife of Shrikrishna Pandit Kumahal, has also embraced the change. "The manual wheel was too cumbersome for me. However, this electric wheel is foot-controlled and user-friendly," she noted. "Now, we can produce a variety of items based on market demand." Their next objective is to upgrade the traditional oven to a modern, energy-efficient model to enhance quality, reduce expenses, and sustainably expand their business.

A Pottery Entrepreneur from Jhauwguthi

Another inspiring story comes from Kaushal Kishor Saraf, a 27-year-old resident of Binda Bashini Rural Municipality, Jhauwguthi. Initially unemployed and considering migrating abroad, his life took a new direction after he met Enterprise Service Provider Sunil Saha. Through the guidance of the InElam Project, which included exposure visits, technical training, and business planning, Kaushal made the decision to remain in Nepal and establish his own pottery business. With an initial investment of USD 2,500—funded by loans from family and friends—he acquired machinery and launched his startup a year ago. Today, Kaushal produces approximately 15,000 pottery items such as teacups and pots, which he sells throughout Nepal under the brand name Mataka Tea. His environmentally friendly cups are gradually replacing plastic alternatives in urban areas, reflecting the increasing demand for sustainable products. Additionally, his business has provided employment opportunities for 17 women in his village, each earning between USD 170 and USD 180 per month.

Empowering Change Through Innovation

These stories illustrate how providing access to appropriate technologies and business services can enable young people and women to establish sustainable, innovative enterprises while also upholding cultural customs. The InElam project by Helvetas Nepal remains dedicated to collaborating with private sector entities, innovators, financial institutions, research organizations, and the National Innovation Center to promote technology-based solutions that support the success of local businesses. Many families within the Kumhal community encounter similar obstacles, but with modest investments in equipment, training, and business assistance, they can preserve their traditions, boost their earnings, and generate employment opportunities.

Currently, the InElam Project is gearing up to enroll 20 young individuals and women in a business and technology incubation program focused on revitalizing the traditional pottery sector. This endeavor will be conducted in conjunction with local and provincial governments, financial institutions, and youth organizations.

Our goal is to not only create economic opportunities but also to generate social and environmental value. By combining traditional skills with modern tools and entrepreneurship, the program encourages sustainable business practices that preserve cultural heritage, decrease plastic usage, and provide meaningful local employment.

Let's help nurture their skills, safeguard their culture, and inspire the future generation.

By Sandip Poudel, Team Leader of InElam, with support from Hari Gurung, Technical Coordinator of InElam and Krishna Lal Karna, Provincial Coordinator of InElam, Madhesh Province.