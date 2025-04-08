Trump and Netanyahu talk trade, Gaza and Iran

April 8, 2025, 8:24 a.m.

United States President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu have met to discuss the common issues they face, including trade policy, Gaza and Iran. Netanyahu said his actions on US tariffs should offer an example to the international community.

Netanyahu met with Trump in Washington on Monday. He said: "We will eliminate the trade deficit with the United States. We intend to do it very quickly. We think it's the right thing to do. And we're going to also eliminate trade barriers, a variety of trade barriers, that have been put up unnecessarily."

Netanyahu is the first foreign leader to meet Trump since the president sent global shockwaves with his tariff announcements last week.

The levies on Israel were set at 17 percent.

On his plans to eliminate trade barriers, Netanyahu said, "I think Israel can serve as a model for many countries who ought to do the same."

On Gaza, the leaders said they are working for the return of all hostages seized by Hamas and to stop the war. Netanyahu said he wants to eliminate Hamas so the people of Gaza can freely choose to go wherever they want.

Trump reiterated his idea of the US taking ownership of the strip. He said, "I think it's an incredible piece of important real estate, and I think it's something that we would be involved in."

The leaders are both concerned about Iran's nuclear program. Last month, Trump threatened to bomb the country if it fails to reach an agreement. He told reporters on Monday the US will hold direct talks with Iran starting Saturday. He said, "We have a very big meeting, and we'll see what can happen."

In 2015, Iran agreed to a deal with a group of world powers to restrict its nuclear program in exchange for a lifting of international sanctions. However, Trump pulled out of the agreement in his first term. The Iranian side has strong distrust toward his administration. It has been rejecting direct negotiations while keeping open a path for indirect talks.

Agencies

