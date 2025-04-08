“We Are not pro-Beijing or pro-Delhi” PM Oli

“We Are not pro-Beijing or pro-Delhi” PM Oli

April 8, 2025, 8:40 a.m.

Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli said that Nepal will adopt neutral stance on regional and international issues, including the relations with India and China.

"We are not pro-Beijing or pro-Delhi but follow the philosophy of 'Friendship with all, enmity with none'. So, we should propagate peace in time of conflict between or among our neighbours," said PM Oli while addressing the inaugural session of the 'Himalayan Dialogue' organised by Foreign Affairs Media in Kathmandu on Monday.

Addressing a Himalayan Dialogue, he said that the neutrality is the best way and Nepal will not join any military alliance. PM Oli also stated that the geopolitical issues shouldn't be used to cover one's weakness.

"But we must not make any mistakes in geopolitical issues. Relevant issues should be raised at the relevant regional and global platforms in order to find solutions," he maintained. "It's a delicate element, so it must be handled carefully."

PM Oli stressed that in a world where ideals are weakening and selfish interests are taking precedence, Nepal must contribute from its side to global peace and humanitarian interests while keeping national interests in mind.

"We should not use geopolitics as an excuse to cover our own weaknesses and highlighted the need to move forward with national interest in mind while being geopolitically aware," he said. According to him, it doesn’t mean abandoning just national interests and principles tied to international accountability. "We should not engage in flip-flop politics aimed at favouring one neighbour more than another. We do not join any military alliances. We are on the side of peace,” he said.

"Cooperation has gained importance instead of competition," said PM Oli while adding that the country needs to stand firmly on our policies of international engagement and affairs.

Speaking on the occasion, former Foreign Secretary and ambassador Madhu Raman Acharya said that Nepal must pursue multi-engagement strategies to seize opportunities. He emphasised that the country should not remain dependent on a limited number of nations. Rather than fearing geopolitical tensions, he argued, Nepal should shape its foreign policy according to its own interests.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy with brief Rain in Kathmandu, Pokhara and Birendranagar
Apr 08, 2025
Researchers From Tel Aviv University have developed an innovative
Apr 07, 2025
India does not favor the revival of the monarchy in Nepal: NC President Deuba
Apr 07, 2025
Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy To Mainly Fair In Kathmandu
Apr 07, 2025
Ram Nawami Festival 2025: Importance And Significant
Apr 06, 2025

More on National

India does not favor the revival of the monarchy in Nepal: NC President Deuba By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 17 hours, 59 minutes ago
My Visit To India Not Possible Due To Lack Of Time: PM Oli By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 20 hours ago
RPP Leader Pashupati Sumsher Rana Demands Unconditional Release of Rabindra Mishra and Dhawal Rana By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 21 hours ago
Mishra and Rana have been held in detention in a humiliating manner: Right Activist Charan Prasai By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 22 hours ago
Nepal Army And Indian Army Is Climbing Kanchenjunga Mountain Jointly By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 23 hours ago
Summit of Friendship: 75 Years of Annapurna Ascent opens at Alliance Française By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 23 hours ago

The Latest

PM OLI’S THAILAND VISIT: Flip Flop By Keshab Poudel Apr 08, 2025
Trump and Netanyahu talk trade, Gaza and Iran By Agencies Apr 08, 2025
Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy with brief Rain in Kathmandu, Pokhara and Birendranagar By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 08, 2025
Researchers From Tel Aviv University have developed an innovative By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 07, 2025
Shaping The Future With Results-Based Evaluation: Exploring Global Insights For Sustainable Impact By Dr. Dhruba Gautam and Mr. Dinesh Bista Apr 07, 2025
NATO Members confirm accelerating efforts to raise defense spending By Agencies Apr 07, 2025

Latest Magazine

VOL. 18, No. 16,March.21, 2025 (Chaitra-08. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 15,March.07, 2025 (Falgun-23. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 14,February.21, 2025 (Falgun-09. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 13,February.07, 2025 (Magh-25. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75