“We Are not pro-Beijing or pro-Delhi” PM Oli

Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli said that Nepal will adopt neutral stance on regional and international issues, including the relations with India and China.

"We are not pro-Beijing or pro-Delhi but follow the philosophy of 'Friendship with all, enmity with none'. So, we should propagate peace in time of conflict between or among our neighbours," said PM Oli while addressing the inaugural session of the 'Himalayan Dialogue' organised by Foreign Affairs Media in Kathmandu on Monday.

Addressing a Himalayan Dialogue, he said that the neutrality is the best way and Nepal will not join any military alliance. PM Oli also stated that the geopolitical issues shouldn't be used to cover one's weakness.

"But we must not make any mistakes in geopolitical issues. Relevant issues should be raised at the relevant regional and global platforms in order to find solutions," he maintained. "It's a delicate element, so it must be handled carefully."

PM Oli stressed that in a world where ideals are weakening and selfish interests are taking precedence, Nepal must contribute from its side to global peace and humanitarian interests while keeping national interests in mind.

"We should not use geopolitics as an excuse to cover our own weaknesses and highlighted the need to move forward with national interest in mind while being geopolitically aware," he said. According to him, it doesn’t mean abandoning just national interests and principles tied to international accountability. "We should not engage in flip-flop politics aimed at favouring one neighbour more than another. We do not join any military alliances. We are on the side of peace,” he said.

"Cooperation has gained importance instead of competition," said PM Oli while adding that the country needs to stand firmly on our policies of international engagement and affairs.

Speaking on the occasion, former Foreign Secretary and ambassador Madhu Raman Acharya said that Nepal must pursue multi-engagement strategies to seize opportunities. He emphasised that the country should not remain dependent on a limited number of nations. Rather than fearing geopolitical tensions, he argued, Nepal should shape its foreign policy according to its own interests.