Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy with brief Rain in Kathmandu, Pokhara and Birendranagar

Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy with brief Rain in Kathmandu, Pokhara and Birendranagar

April 8, 2025, 8:17 a.m.

There will be partly cloudy with brief rain and thunderstorm in Sudur Paschim, Koshi, Karnali, Lumbini, Bagmati and Gandaki Provinces. There will be partly cloudy to mainly fair in Madhesh and plain areas of Koshi, Lumbini and Sudur Paschim.

There will be partly cloudy to mainly fair in many places.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

“We Are not pro-Beijing or pro-Delhi” PM Oli
Apr 08, 2025
Researchers From Tel Aviv University have developed an innovative
Apr 07, 2025
India does not favor the revival of the monarchy in Nepal: NC President Deuba
Apr 07, 2025
Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy To Mainly Fair In Kathmandu
Apr 07, 2025
Ram Nawami Festival 2025: Importance And Significant
Apr 06, 2025

More on Weather

Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy To Mainly Fair In Kathmandu By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 3 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Mainly Fair In Madhesh, Karnali, Lumbini, Sudur Paschim and Plains Of Koshi Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 3 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Mainly Fair In Kathmandu, Biratngar, Janakpur, Dhangadhi and Bhairahawa By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 1 hour ago
Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy In Bagmati, Gandaki And Koshi Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 3 hours ago
Hazy Weather For Some Days In Kathmandu By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days ago
Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy In Kathmandu And Pokhara By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 days, 3 hours ago

The Latest

PM OLI’S THAILAND VISIT: Flip Flop By Keshab Poudel Apr 08, 2025
“We Are not pro-Beijing or pro-Delhi” PM Oli By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 08, 2025
Trump and Netanyahu talk trade, Gaza and Iran By Agencies Apr 08, 2025
Researchers From Tel Aviv University have developed an innovative By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 07, 2025
India does not favor the revival of the monarchy in Nepal: NC President Deuba By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 07, 2025
Shaping The Future With Results-Based Evaluation: Exploring Global Insights For Sustainable Impact By Dr. Dhruba Gautam and Mr. Dinesh Bista Apr 07, 2025

Latest Magazine

VOL. 18, No. 16,March.21, 2025 (Chaitra-08. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 15,March.07, 2025 (Falgun-23. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 14,February.21, 2025 (Falgun-09. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 13,February.07, 2025 (Magh-25. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75