Abolish Federalism And Protect Republic: Janmorcha

Abolish Federalism And Protect Republic: Janmorcha

April 9, 2025, 6:41 p.m.

Federalims against.jpeg

Janamorcha continues its agitation demanding the protection of the republic and the abolition of federalism. The National Janamorcha Nepal has continued its agitation demanding the abolition of federalism while protecting the republic and nationality.

As part of the movement, the Janamorcha has been holding rallies and meetings in various places in the capital every day. The movement, which began on Chaitra 24, will continue until Chaitra 30.

The Janamorcha demands that federalism, which is costly and not working according to the people's wishes, be abolished. The Janamorcha has also raised issues including addressing the demands of workers.

