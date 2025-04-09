Citizens' Commission Formed to Investigate Tinkune Incident

Citizens' Commission Formed to Investigate Tinkune Incident

April 9, 2025, 5:52 p.m.

The United People's Movement Mobilization Committee has formed a Citizens' Commission of Inquiry under the coordination of senior advocate Devendra Lal Nepali.

The commission form to investigate the serious human rights violations that occurred by inciting violence during a peaceful program held in Tinkune on Chaitra 15 for the restoration of the monarchy.

"Since the National Human Rights Commission and the government have tarnished Nepal's image before the world by not investigating the incident, I propose that an investigation be conducted on behalf of distinguished personalities and organizations from various sectors of national life."

Passed on a collective proposal by prominent individuals and organizations of civil society, the committee was formed at a gathering held in Kathmandu on Wednesday, following signatures from 39 organizations and intellectuals

The members of the Citizen Inquiry Commission include former AIG Raviraj Thapa from the security sector, Dr. Ram Prasad Upreti from the medical sector, Dr. Gyan Basnet, a doctor of human rights, and advocate Hari Kattel from the human rights sector.

