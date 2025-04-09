Considering the return of monarchy is simply a daydream: PM Oli

Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli has said that the idea of a return to the monarchy is just a daydream. PM Oli dismisses idea of monarchy return.

Inaugurating the 11th district convention of the UML at the Siraha district headquarters, Prime Minister Oli said that the actions of the supporters of the monarchy on Chaitra 15 have made it clear what kind of people they are, and that the Nepali people will not accept the monarchy.

"The idea that the monarchy will return is not a dream seen at night, but a dream seen during the day. It is useless. Their actions on Chaitra 15 have shattered that dream," said Prime Minister Oli. "The Nepali people have seen what kind of people the supporters of the monarchy are."

What will happen to the country if such people take over? But, there is no one to go. I urge the general Nepali people to remain calm.

Prime Minister Oli made it clear that destructive and anarchic elements such as setting fire to people's homes, setting fire to pharmaceutical manufacturing companies, setting fire to media houses, locking people inside and killing them by setting them on fire, and staging looting cannot be accepted under any circumstances.