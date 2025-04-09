Health Minister Paudel Addresses 58th session of UN Health Commission

April 9, 2025, 8:24 a.m.

Minister for Health and Population, Pradip Paudel, addressed the 58th session of UN Commission on Population and Development in New York today.

In his address, Minister Paudel shared that Nepal had made a significant progress in reduction of child and maternal mortality in the last three decades. The case of child marriage was dropped and use of family planning contraceptives increased in Nepal, he added.

"Nepal is committed to improving health facilities to its citizens. However, government's lone efforts are insufficient for it," he said, underlining the need of international cooperation and solidarity for continuous improvement in health indicators.

The Health Minister also made the international community aware that budget limitation and lack of infrastructures in remote areas were still hindering the convenient health services. Even the climate change is risking the previously gained health progress, he informed.

Information about it was shared by Minister Paudel's private secretariat.

In the UN commission event, the Minister underlined the need of increase in foreign assistance to Nepal to face challenges in health sector reports RSS.

Agencies

