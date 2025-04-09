PM OLI MEETS PM MODI: No Progress:

Following the UN General Assembly in New York in September 2024, Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi held their second meeting in Bangkok on the sidelines of the BIMSTEC Summit.

Although the two leaders had a 35-minute one-on-one discussion, no significant achievements were made during the meeting. This came at a time when protests demanding the restoration of the monarchy and Hindu state were gaining momentum across Nepal, including in the capital, Kathmandu.

After an uneasy Bangkok meeting, Nepal PM Oli emphasized neutrality in India-China disputes. Despite earlier claims of “deep understanding,” his April 7 remarks hinted at strained ties. Oli stressed non-alignment, citing concerns about favouritism. Modi declined Oli’s Sagarmatha Sambat invite due to a Europe trip, further dampening diplomatic warmth.

Although PM Oli described the meeting as a success, he has yet to receive an invitation to visit India. In contrast, PM Modi quietly declined Oli’s invitation to attend the Sagarmatha Summit, stating, “Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will not be able to attend the Sagarmatha Sambad program organized by Nepal.”

At a press conference, Prime Minister Oli explained that his planned visit to India had not materialized for various reasons. Speaking to reporters at Tribhuvan International Airport upon his return from Bangkok, he clarified that the visit was not impossible but had been delayed due to time constraints. Oli also mentioned that if time permits, he hopes to visit India before the Sagarmatha Dialogue.

Oli further shared that his conversation with Prime Minister Modi had been productive and that Modi was pleased with their discussions. He emphasized that both leaders are committed to expanding and improving Nepal-India relations, and even though minor issues may arise between the two countries, there is a strong understanding to resolve them through dialogue.

Media Coverage

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Nepal's Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli on the sidelines of the BIMSTEC Summit in Bangkok and emphasized that New Delhi attaches great importance to its relationship with the Himalayan nation.

After the meeting, Modi described the talks as "productive" and highlighted India’s commitment to its ties with Nepal. "Had a productive meeting with Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli in Bangkok. India attaches immense priority to relations with Nepal," Modi wrote on X (formerly Twitter) following the meeting.

“We discussed various aspects of India-Nepal friendship, especially in sectors like energy, connectivity, culture, and digital technology,” Modi added.

Modi also discussed the positive outcomes of the BIMSTEC Summit with Oli, covering topics from maritime transport to disaster management.

In their meeting, Prime Minister Modi assured his Nepalese counterpart, K.P. Sharma Oli, that India is fully committed to supporting democracy in Nepal. Sources familiar with the discussions, speaking anonymously, revealed that Modi and Oli held a private one-on-one meeting, without aides present, to allow for a candid conversation between the leaders. During the talks, Modi made it clear that India remains committed to supporting Nepal’s democratic journey.

A readout from India’s Ministry of External Affairs stated that Nepal is a “priority partner” for India under its “Neighborhood First” policy. The meeting between the two leaders furthered the tradition of regular high-level exchanges between the two countries.Modi and Oli reviewed the "unique and close" bilateral relationship between India and Nepal, expressing satisfaction with the progress made in enhancing physical and digital connectivity, people-to-people linkages, and cooperation in the energy sector, according to the readout.

“They agreed to continue working towards further deepening the multifaceted partnership between our two countries and peoples,” it added.

Oli, who has had a complex and fluctuating relationship with India during his four terms as prime minister and is seen by some in New Delhi as being close to China, recently voiced concerns over a possible Indian role in the pro-monarchy protests that erupted in Nepal on March 28. Media reports suggested that Oli told a meeting of the ruling Communist Party of Nepal-UML leaders that he would raise the issue in Parliament.

These concerns were reportedly fueled by the appearance of a poster featuring Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath alongside an image of former Nepalese King Gyanendra Shah during the protests. Nepal became a republic in 2008 after a mass movement forced the former king to relinquish power.

In a recent speech in Parliament, Oli accused Shah of inciting the protesters through a video message issued on February 18, in which Shah urged people to support him to secure Nepal’s future.

Oli further warned that even the former king would not be spared if he was found to be involved in the recent violence. Nepal's home ministry is currently investigating the protests and is expected to release a report on the matter.