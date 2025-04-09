There Will Be No More Load Shedding: Minister Khadka

There Will Be No More Load Shedding: Minister Khadka

April 9, 2025, 6:07 p.m.

Minister for Energy, Water Resources and Irrigation Deepak Khadka has claimed that there will be no more load shedding.

Inaugurating the 78-megawatt Sanjenkhola Hydropower Project in Rasuwa on Wednesday, Minister Khadka said that citizens will no longer have to face the problem of load shedding.

He also urged people not to follow rumors of load shedding, stating that the government is committed to providing electricity to citizens' homes and industries 24 hours a day.

Minister Khadka gave the status of Hitendradev Shakya, who was replaced by Kulman Ghising, as one of the best engineers in Asia. He also expressed confidence that the Electricity Authority will reach greater heights under his leadership in the coming days.

He also said that the government has set a target of generating 28,500 megawatts of electricity in the next 10 years, and wants to work with the private sector and donor agencies to achieve that goal.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Citizens' Commission Formed to Investigate Tinkune Incident
Apr 09, 2025
Nepal’s Economy Will Likely To Grow By 4.4 In Fiscal Year 2025: ADB
Apr 09, 2025
Senior Energy Expert Adhikari Resigned Following Differences With Minister
Apr 09, 2025
Considering the return of monarchy is simply a daydream: PM Oli
Apr 09, 2025
Weather Forecast: Brief Rain In Kathmandu, Pokhara And Many Places Across Nepal
Apr 09, 2025

More on National

Senior Energy Expert Adhikari Resigned Following Differences With Minister By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 8 hours, 55 minutes ago
Considering the return of monarchy is simply a daydream: PM Oli By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 9 hours, 40 minutes ago
“We Are not pro-Beijing or pro-Delhi” PM Oli By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 9 hours ago
India does not favor the revival of the monarchy in Nepal: NC President Deuba By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days ago
My Visit To India Not Possible Due To Lack Of Time: PM Oli By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 3 hours ago
RPP Leader Pashupati Sumsher Rana Demands Unconditional Release of Rabindra Mishra and Dhawal Rana By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 4 hours ago

The Latest

Citizens' Commission Formed to Investigate Tinkune Incident By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 09, 2025
Nepal’s Economy Will Likely To Grow By 4.4 In Fiscal Year 2025: ADB By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 09, 2025
PM OLI MEETS PM MODI: No Progress: By Keshab Poudel Apr 09, 2025
Health Minister Paudel Addresses 58th session of UN Health Commission By Agencies Apr 09, 2025
China, EU Vow To Cooperate In Safeguarding Free Trade By Agencies Apr 09, 2025
Trump tariffs loom, reach 104% on China By Agencies Apr 09, 2025

Latest Magazine

VOL. 18, No. 16,March.21, 2025 (Chaitra-08. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 15,March.07, 2025 (Falgun-23. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 14,February.21, 2025 (Falgun-09. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 13,February.07, 2025 (Magh-25. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75