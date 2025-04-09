There Will Be No More Load Shedding: Minister Khadka

Minister for Energy, Water Resources and Irrigation Deepak Khadka has claimed that there will be no more load shedding.

Inaugurating the 78-megawatt Sanjenkhola Hydropower Project in Rasuwa on Wednesday, Minister Khadka said that citizens will no longer have to face the problem of load shedding.

He also urged people not to follow rumors of load shedding, stating that the government is committed to providing electricity to citizens' homes and industries 24 hours a day.

Minister Khadka gave the status of Hitendradev Shakya, who was replaced by Kulman Ghising, as one of the best engineers in Asia. He also expressed confidence that the Electricity Authority will reach greater heights under his leadership in the coming days.

He also said that the government has set a target of generating 28,500 megawatts of electricity in the next 10 years, and wants to work with the private sector and donor agencies to achieve that goal.