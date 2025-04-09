Weather Forecast: Brief Rain In Kathmandu, Pokhara And Many Places Across Nepal

There will be partly cloudy with brief rain and thunderstorm in Sudur Paschim, Koshi, Karnali, Lumbini, Bagmati, Madhesh and Gandaki Provinces. There will be partly cloudy to mainly fair in Madhesh and plain areas of Koshi, Lumbini and Sudur Paschim. There will be parly cloudy with brief rain and thunder strrom in Kathmandu, Pokhara, Biratnagar, Janapur, Bhairawa, Surkhet and Dhangadhi.

There will be partly cloudy to mainly fair in many places