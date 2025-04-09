Weather Forecast: Brief Rain In Kathmandu, Pokhara And Many Places Across Nepal

Weather Forecast: Brief Rain In Kathmandu, Pokhara And Many Places Across Nepal

April 9, 2025, 8:07 a.m.

There will be partly cloudy with brief rain and thunderstorm in Sudur Paschim, Koshi, Karnali, Lumbini, Bagmati, Madhesh and Gandaki Provinces. There will be partly cloudy to mainly fair in Madhesh and plain areas of Koshi, Lumbini and Sudur Paschim. There will be parly cloudy with brief rain and thunder strrom in Kathmandu, Pokhara, Biratnagar, Janapur, Bhairawa, Surkhet and Dhangadhi.

There will be partly cloudy to mainly fair in many places

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Senior Energy Expert Adhikari Resigned Following Differences With Minister
Apr 09, 2025
Considering the return of monarchy is simply a daydream: PM Oli
Apr 09, 2025
RPP Protest in Balkhu, President Lingden Address
Apr 08, 2025
“We Are not pro-Beijing or pro-Delhi” PM Oli
Apr 08, 2025
Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy with brief Rain in Kathmandu, Pokhara and Birendranagar
Apr 08, 2025

More on Weather

Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy with brief Rain in Kathmandu, Pokhara and Birendranagar By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 3 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy To Mainly Fair In Kathmandu By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 3 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Mainly Fair In Madhesh, Karnali, Lumbini, Sudur Paschim and Plains Of Koshi Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 4 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Mainly Fair In Kathmandu, Biratngar, Janakpur, Dhangadhi and Bhairahawa By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 1 hour ago
Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy In Bagmati, Gandaki And Koshi Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 4 hours ago
Hazy Weather For Some Days In Kathmandu By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 days, 1 hour ago

The Latest

Senior Energy Expert Adhikari Resigned Following Differences With Minister By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 09, 2025
PM OLI MEETS PM MODI: No Progress: By Keshab Poudel Apr 09, 2025
Considering the return of monarchy is simply a daydream: PM Oli By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 09, 2025
Health Minister Paudel Addresses 58th session of UN Health Commission By Agencies Apr 09, 2025
China, EU Vow To Cooperate In Safeguarding Free Trade By Agencies Apr 09, 2025
Trump tariffs loom, reach 104% on China By Agencies Apr 09, 2025

Latest Magazine

VOL. 18, No. 16,March.21, 2025 (Chaitra-08. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 15,March.07, 2025 (Falgun-23. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 14,February.21, 2025 (Falgun-09. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 13,February.07, 2025 (Magh-25. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75