Efforts to reform the economy are positive, but not enough: Dhakal

April 10, 2025, 7:15 p.m.

In these two years, we have tried to turn various challenges into opportunities. We have searched for new opportunities. We have tried to overcome disappointments. We have succeeded in many things. And, the efforts for reform are still ongoing.

I would like to remind you that two years ago, at the inaugural ceremony of the 57th Annual General Meeting of the Federation, there was much discussion about the possibility of Nepal falling into an economic crisis like Sri Lanka.

At a time when most of the speakers at the event were suggesting to the government that if the Nepal government does not take a timely decision, Nepal will also face a foreign exchange problem like Sri Lanka, I had said in my closing remarks that Nepal will not be like Sri Lanka.

