Thapa criticized former King Shah for causing turmoil by residing at Nirmal Niwas and questioned his actions if he were in Narayanhiti. He also accused the former King of creating chaos by associating with businessman Durga Prasai and former Pancha Nawaraj Subedi. Thapa reiterated that the Nepali Congress Party has firmly decided that former King Shah cannot be considered a constitutional monarch, based on their extensive experience and observations.

ing chaos by residing at Nirmal Niwas and questioned his actions if he were in Narayanhiti. Thapa also accused Gyanendra Shah of associating with businessman Durga Prasai and former Pancha Nawaraj Subedi, further solidifying the Congress's stance that Gyanendra Shah cannot be considered a constitutional monarch.

General Secretary Thapa criticized the government for failing to meet expectations and not following the instructions of the political mechanism. Despite the mechanism providing necessary suggestions to support the Rector's work, no tangible results have been achieved. Thapa emphasized the importance of clarifying the government's role in employee transfers, promotions, and appointments, rather than relying on the mechanism.

Thapa stated, "The government is not working at the expected pace." He also highlighted his role in the mechanism, noting that it operates based on colleagues' input and that clarity is needed among colleagues in his area. Thapa emphasized that the government should fulfill its responsibilities, not the mechanism.

If appointments and promotions are controlled by the political machinery, then it goes against the principles of a democratic government. The Prime Minister should handle the responsibilities of the Prime Minister, and the Ministers should handle their own duties. The role of the machinery is to support and implement the policy reforms of the government.

We are backing the KP Oli-led government to deliver positive results. However, if progress is not being made despite efforts, then we need to reassess the situation. I emphasized to my fellow ministers yesterday the importance of working efficiently. Yet, we are facing challenges in achieving this.