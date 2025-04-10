Teachers Are Protesting On The Streets Of Kathmandu

Teachers are continuing their protests in the capital today, as they feel their demands have not been met.

They are holding demonstrations in Kathmandu, with teachers from various districts gathering to protest. The Nepal Teachers Federation's National Committee has been organizing rallies and meetings in Kathmandu since Chaitra 25, calling for a new School Education Act that fulfills previous agreements.

Today, they informed security personnel that they would be holding a program on all three lanes of the road from Bijuli Bazaar Bridge to New Baneshwor while traveling from Maitighar Mandala.

However, during the scuffle with security personnel, some vehicles from Baneshwor got stuck. Despite efforts by security personnel to remove the vehicles, the teacher took matters into his own hands and had the obstructing vehicle backed up and sent away.

The teachers are still protesting, claiming that the government is not taking the issue seriously despite their ongoing demonstrations. In response, the government has stated that the teachers have not attended the scheduled talks, despite being invited. Lord Mahavir, also known as Vardhamana, was born in 599 B.C. in Kundalagrama, which is now part of Vaishali in Bihar.

A highly respected spiritual leader, he established the fundamental principles of Jainism, including non-violence (Ahimsa), truth (Satya), and non-possessiveness (Aparigraha). He achieved Moksha (liberation) in 527 B.C. at the age of 72.