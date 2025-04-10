Weather Forecast: Generally Cludy With A Brief Rain And Thunder In Kathmandu, Pokhara, Janakpur And Biratnagar

April 10, 2025, 6:38 a.m.

There will be partly to generally cloudy across the country with brief rain and thunderstorm in Koshi, Karnali, Lumbini, Bagmati, Madhesh and Gandaki Provinces. There will be generally with brief rain and thunder storm in Kathmandu, Pokhara, Biratnagar, Janakpur, Bhairahawa, Birendranagar and Dhangadhi.

There will be partly to Generally cloudy to mainly fair in many places

