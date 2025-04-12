Brigadier General Kiran KC Promoted To Major General Of Nepal Army

Brigadier General Kiran KC Promoted To Major General Of Nepal Army

April 12, 2025, 4:53 p.m.

3 (25).JPG

COAS General Sigdel Presented rank insignia to recently promoted Army officers.

Brigadier General Kiran K.C., who was promoted to the rank of Major General with effect from 25th Chaitra 2081, was presented with the rank insignia by the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General Ashok Raj Sigdel, at a program organized at the military headquarters.

On the same occasion, the Chief of Army Staff presented the rank insignia of Brigadier General to Mohan Chandra Gurung and Saroj Kumar Adhikari, who were promoted to the rank of Brigadier General from Colonel. .

The program was attended by the Lieutenant General, Senior Army GeneralsCommander, the battalion commanders, officers, as well as the family members of the promoted battalion commanders.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Hanuman Jayanti 2025: Why Two Dates And Their Importance
Apr 12, 2025
India agrees to recognize certificates of origin issued by Nepal
Apr 12, 2025
BRI Will Help Nepal To Achieve Economic Prosperity: Sujata Koirala
Apr 12, 2025
If there is a delay in reviewing the constitution, the streets will become even more angry: Shekhar Koirala
Apr 12, 2025
Yuri Gagarin Remembered In Kathmandu
Apr 12, 2025

More on National

India agrees to recognize certificates of origin issued by Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 14 hours, 31 minutes ago
BRI Will Help Nepal To Achieve Economic Prosperity: Sujata Koirala By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 14 hours, 34 minutes ago
Yuri Gagarin Remembered In Kathmandu By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 16 hours ago
POLITICAL VIOLENCE: Culture of Impunity By Keshab Poudel 1 day, 17 hours ago
Senior Advocate Vijaya Prasad Mishra elected as Bar Association president By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 13 hours ago
Nepal Sends Relief Materials To Earthquake Affected Population In Myanmar By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 21 hours ago

The Latest

Hanuman Jayanti 2025: Why Two Dates And Their Importance By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 12, 2025
Nepal’s recent Economic Growth: Critical observations ? By Shanker Man Singh Apr 12, 2025
If there is a delay in reviewing the constitution, the streets will become even more angry: Shekhar Koirala By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 12, 2025
Chinese President Xi Denounces US Tariffs Amid Trade War By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 12, 2025
BIMSTEC SUMMIT: Nepal’s Stand By A Correspondent Apr 11, 2025
Nepal has a significant opportunity to grow through foreign direct investment (FDI) By Chandra Prasad Dhakal Apr 11, 2025

Latest Magazine

VOL. 18, No. 17,April.11, 2025 (Chaitra-29. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 16,March.21, 2025 (Chaitra-08. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 15,March.07, 2025 (Falgun-23. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 14,February.21, 2025 (Falgun-09. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75