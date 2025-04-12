Brigadier General Kiran KC Promoted To Major General Of Nepal Army

COAS General Sigdel Presented rank insignia to recently promoted Army officers.

Brigadier General Kiran K.C., who was promoted to the rank of Major General with effect from 25th Chaitra 2081, was presented with the rank insignia by the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General Ashok Raj Sigdel, at a program organized at the military headquarters.

On the same occasion, the Chief of Army Staff presented the rank insignia of Brigadier General to Mohan Chandra Gurung and Saroj Kumar Adhikari, who were promoted to the rank of Brigadier General from Colonel. .

The program was attended by the Lieutenant General, Senior Army GeneralsCommander, the battalion commanders, officers, as well as the family members of the promoted battalion commanders.