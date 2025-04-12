Chinese President Xi Denounces US Tariffs Amid Trade War

Chinese President Xi Jinping has criticized the United States amid the ongoing trade turmoil. He said there will be "no winners in a tariff war." His comments come as China has hiked levies on American goods to 125 percent.

Xi made the remarks during a meeting with Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez in Beijing on Friday.

He said Washington's moves go against the world, and will only lead to self-isolation.

The Chinese leader stressed that his country is an economic powerhouse, with its large population and industrial potential that can underpin the global economy.

He called on China and the European Union to work together to resist "unilateral bullying."

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian warned that Beijing is ready to dig in. "These countermeasures against American bullying are to protect our legitimate rights and interests, to safeguard international rules and order, and to protect common interests around the globe," Lin said.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said on Friday that US President Donald Trump is maintaining his tough stance against China.

Leavitt said, "The president made it very clear, when the United States is punched, he will punch back harder, and he hopes to make a deal that benefits the American worker and our companies that have been ripped off for far too long."

The US has targeted China with a tariff rate of 145 percent.