If there is a delay in reviewing the constitution, the streets will become even more angry: Shekhar Koirala

If there is a delay in reviewing the constitution, the streets will become even more angry: Shekhar Koirala

April 12, 2025, 2:25 p.m.

Nepali Congress Leader Dr. Shekhar Koirala has said that the streets will become more agitated if there is a delay in reviewing the constitution.

“This government has talked about three things in particular: reviewing and amending the constitution. Let's not delay this anymore. The more there is delay, the more the streets will become angry. Even if good governance does not actually exist, it will happen,” said Koirala.

He made this statement while addressing a program organized in Kathmandu on Saturday. He suggested that although there are many issues in politics right now, the government should move forward with special attention.

He said that since the government is currently comprised of the Nepali Congress and the UML, the Congress should be vigilant in the government's activities. He said that since the UML is a future competitor for the Nepali Congress, it is necessary to move forward thoughtfully.

He said that if the constitution is not reviewed, good governance is not maintained, and corruption is not controlled, the people will become even more angry. He said that impunity is increasing day by day.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Brigadier General Kiran KC Promoted To Major General Of Nepal Army
Apr 12, 2025
Hanuman Jayanti 2025: Why Two Dates And Their Importance
Apr 12, 2025
India agrees to recognize certificates of origin issued by Nepal
Apr 12, 2025
BRI Will Help Nepal To Achieve Economic Prosperity: Sujata Koirala
Apr 12, 2025
Yuri Gagarin Remembered In Kathmandu
Apr 12, 2025

More on News

Minister of State for Energy seeks clarification from Secretary Acharya By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 20 hours ago
Durga Prasai Surrenders to Assam police in India By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 20 hours ago
Teachers Are Protesting On The Streets Of Kathmandu By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 13 hours ago
No Amount of Washing And Cleaning Can Turn Former King Gyanendra Shah Into A Constitutional Monarch: Gagan Thapa By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 13 hours ago
Nepal Sending Nearly 27 Tons Of Relief Supplies To Myanmar By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 10 hours ago
Abolish Federalism And Protect Republic: Janmorcha By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 10 hours ago

The Latest

Brigadier General Kiran KC Promoted To Major General Of Nepal Army By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 12, 2025
Hanuman Jayanti 2025: Why Two Dates And Their Importance By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 12, 2025
Nepal’s recent Economic Growth: Critical observations ? By Shanker Man Singh Apr 12, 2025
India agrees to recognize certificates of origin issued by Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 12, 2025
BRI Will Help Nepal To Achieve Economic Prosperity: Sujata Koirala By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 12, 2025
Yuri Gagarin Remembered In Kathmandu By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 12, 2025

Latest Magazine

VOL. 18, No. 17,April.11, 2025 (Chaitra-29. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 16,March.21, 2025 (Chaitra-08. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 15,March.07, 2025 (Falgun-23. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 14,February.21, 2025 (Falgun-09. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75