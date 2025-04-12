If there is a delay in reviewing the constitution, the streets will become even more angry: Shekhar Koirala

Nepali Congress Leader Dr. Shekhar Koirala has said that the streets will become more agitated if there is a delay in reviewing the constitution.

“This government has talked about three things in particular: reviewing and amending the constitution. Let's not delay this anymore. The more there is delay, the more the streets will become angry. Even if good governance does not actually exist, it will happen,” said Koirala.

He made this statement while addressing a program organized in Kathmandu on Saturday. He suggested that although there are many issues in politics right now, the government should move forward with special attention.

He said that since the government is currently comprised of the Nepali Congress and the UML, the Congress should be vigilant in the government's activities. He said that since the UML is a future competitor for the Nepali Congress, it is necessary to move forward thoughtfully.

He said that if the constitution is not reviewed, good governance is not maintained, and corruption is not controlled, the people will become even more angry. He said that impunity is increasing day by day.