COAS General Sigdel Decorated Medical Personnel of Nepal Army Returned From Myanmar

Chief of Army Staff General Ashok Raj Sigdel, decorated 23 Nepali Army personnel, including officers, enlisted men and other ranks, who returned home after serving in the medical treatment of those injured in the devastating earthquake in Myanmar with the Chief of Army Staff's Commendation Medal at a program organized by Nepal Army.

In accordance with the decision of the Government of Nepal to provide immediate medical treatment to those injured in the earthquake in Myanmar, a team of Nepali Army medical, logistical support, and crew members departed for Myanmar on Chaitra 20, 2081 and returned home on Chaitra 29.

A medical team of the Nepal Army, including surgeons, orthopedic specialists, medical officers, nurses, and paramedics, set up a health camp in Yamthin town, Mandalay, Myanmar, and performed surgeries on 133 people, orthopedic treatment on 248 people, and treated 965 patients in the OPD and other medical service provided.