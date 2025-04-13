Dozens Police Personal Injured In Violent Clashes In Birgunj

Nepal Police and Armed Police Force police personnel injured in the clash between two communities on Saturday are undergoing treatment at Narayani hospital in Birgunj.

In the clash that ensued during celebration of Hanuman Jayanti, 17 Nepal police personnel including Parsa District Police Chief Gautam Mishra were injured in stone-pelting between the two groups. Similarly, Armed Police Force Nepal Parsa Deputy Superintendent of Police Devendra Bahadur Singh and eight other Armed Police personnel were injured.

Shops have been vandalized during the clashes. Some shops have even been set on fire. Some of the police personnel have suffered serious injuries including Ward Police Office Birta Police Inspector Niroj Chaulagain, said Mishra.

Likewise, 12 civilians were injured during the incident.

Narayani Hospital spokesperson Dr Udaya Narayan Singh shared that 43 people including Nepal Police and Armed Police personnel are undergoing treatment at the hospital.

Considering the situation, the District Administration Office, Parsa, has imposed a curfew from Saturday evening to 12:00 noon today. (RSS)