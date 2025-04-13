Chandra Prasad Dhakal, the President of the Federation of Nepalese Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FNCCI), has shown exceptional leadership in strengthening international business relationships, particularly with Thailand. Under his guidance, FNCCI has expanded its involvement beyond national boundaries, in line with his vision to promote Nepal's economic ties with other nations.

In a strategic move to boost bilateral trade, Dhakal initiated the formation of a Joint Business Council (JBC) between Nepal and Thailand. This council is designed to facilitate Thai investments in Nepal, focusing on trade, tourism, and cultural exchanges. The establishment of this council is expected to significantly enhance Nepal's trade connections with Thailand, a country with great potential for expanding business and tourism partnerships.

President Dhakal facilitated a crucial meeting between prominent business figures from Thailand and Nepal, along with Nepal's Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli. During this meeting, PM Oli invited Thai investors to explore investment opportunities in various sectors across Nepal.

During PM Oli's trip to Thailand, two significant memoranda of understanding (MoUs) will be signed, with a focus on tourism and cultural cooperation between the two nations. Additionally, a six-point agreement will be signed in the presence of both Prime Ministers, aimed at strengthening collaboration in the non-governmental sector.

The establishment of the Nepal-Thailand Joint Business Council is a significant milestone in enhancing bilateral economic relations, with FNCCI and the Chamber of Commerce and Board of Trade of Thailand working together to finalize the council's structure.

During a crucial meeting between FNCCI President Chandra Prasad Dhakal and Sanan Angubolkul, President of the Board of Trade of Thailand, along with senior officials from both nations, the FNCCI proposed the creation of a Joint Business Council (JBC) to strengthen business connections and promote long-term cooperation.

President Dhakal stressed that the council would serve as a dedicated platform for continuous dialogue, partnership, and exploration of new business prospects. "Nepal offers abundant untapped potential and numerous investment opportunities. The establishment of the Joint Business Council will boost our bilateral ties and drive economic growth in both countries," he remarked.

Dhakal reiterated FNCCI's dedication to facilitating Thai investment in Nepal, pointing out recent changes to key laws aimed at fostering a more investment-friendly climate. He also highlighted the government's assurance of investment security, providing further confidence to potential investors.

He emphasized the growth potential in key sectors of Nepal, such as tourism, energy, agriculture, information technology, and construction. Dhakal encouraged Thai businesses to explore opportunities for joint ventures in these industries and invited Thai business leaders to visit Nepal to assess the possibilities firsthand. He also called on the President of the Thai Chamber of Commerce and Board of Trade to support the implementation of an on-arrival visa process for Nepali nationals.

Anjan Shrestha, Senior Vice President of FNCCI, expressed confidence in the Joint Business Council's ability to drive economic development in both countries. He assured that FNCCI would collaborate closely with the Nepali government to simplify the investment process for foreign investors.

An agreement has been made to establish the Joint Business Council (JBC), with FNCCI Director General Gokarna Raj Awasthi and Vibeke Lyssand Leirvag, President of the Joint Foreign Chambers of Commerce in Thailand, tasked with the next steps. This follows the formation of the Nepal-Qatar Joint Business Council on April 24, 2024, with the first meeting at the presidential level held in Doha on October 2, 2024.

Sanan Angubolkul, President of the Thai Chamber of Commerce and Board of Trade, expressed full support for FNCCI's proposals and confirmed readiness to collaborate. He also committed to working with the Thai government to streamline the visa process for Nepali citizens upon arrival.

The meeting was attended by FNCCI Vice Presidents Hemraj Dhakal and Jyotsna Shrestha, Executive Committee member Pashupati Dev Pandey, and representatives from the Thai Chamber of Commerce and Board of Trade of Thailand.

Earlier in the week, a Memorandum of Understanding was signed in Bangkok between FNCCI and the Thai Chamber of Commerce in the presence of Prime Minister Oli and Thai Prime Minister Phetongtran Shinawatra to strengthen trade and business ties.

During his tenure as President of FNCCI, Dhakal has successfully inked numerous bilateral agreements with various nations to promote investment in Nepal. These efforts have positioned FNCCI as a key player in driving development.