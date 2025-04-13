Weather Forecast: Brief Rain With Thunder Storms In Many Parts of Nepal Including Kathmandu, Pokhara and Biratnagar

April 13, 2025, 8:16 a.m.

There will be partly to generally cloudy with brief rain and thunderstorm in Sudur Paschim, Koshi, Karnali, Lumbini, Bagmati, Bagmati, Madhesh and Gandaki Provinces. There will be parley cloudy with brief rain and thunder storm in Kathmandu, Pokhara, Simara Biratnagar, Janapur, Bhairawa, Surkhet and Dhangadhi.

There will be partly cloudy to mainly fair in many places

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

COAS General Sigdel Decorated Medical Personnel of Nepal Army Returned From Myanmar
Apr 13, 2025
Dozens Police Personal Injured In Violent Clashes In Birgunj
Apr 13, 2025
Maoist Center and Chinese Communist Part Leaders Meet in Chongqing, China
Apr 13, 2025
World Expo 2025 Osaka kicks off Sunday
Apr 13, 2025
Brigadier General Kiran KC Promoted To Major General Of Nepal Army
Apr 12, 2025

