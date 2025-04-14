'Prithvipath' Should Be The Mainstream of politics from now on: Former King Gyanendra

Releasing a video message on the eve of the New Year 2082, former King Gyanendra Shah has said that it is clear that changes and reform steps need to be taken in the overall structure of the country, understanding the feelings and desires of the people.

He said that awareness has been created among the people to make the country a peaceful and prosperous country, adding that the confidence that results will come in the coming year has increased.

He expressed grief over the Tinkune incident that took place on Chaitra 15 and said that there is no greater obstacle or obstacle than civil freedom.

He stated in the message that balanced diplomatic relations and the vision of a self-reliant Nepal are the core essence of the Earth Path, and that this should be the main stream of politics.

He said in a video message released on Sunday:

"For many years, every new year brings new hope and faith, but at the end of the year, there is a deep disappointment. It is a beautiful feature of democracy that different parties, classes and people in society are able to express their opinions, beliefs and expressions. But let us all exercise restraint when presenting such opinions."

He also expressed his sorrow over the violence and arson that took place during the pro-monarchy demonstration on Chaitra 15. "A few days ago, there was violence, arson, and vandalism. There was human and material damage. We were deeply saddened to hear that."

He stated that there is no greater institution or argument than civil liberty, saying, "Real democracy exists where there is a tradition and culture of listening to public complaints, good or bad."

He also said that he took the awareness created among the Nepali people about the country and its future positively.

He said, "Indeed, the patriotic spirit among the Nepali people is exemplary and followable in the world." The awareness that has been created to free the country from the existing complications and make it a peaceful, stable and prosperous country has increased the confidence that the desired results of the Nepali people will be achieved in the new year 2082.

He also mentioned that it is well known that the monarchy of Nepal has always contributed to freeing the Nepalese people from the unrest, chaos, despair, and dissatisfaction prevalent in the country.

"We have always believed in the tradition of multi-party democracy and constitutional monarchy that operates in accordance with the will of the people, considering nationalism and democracy as the core tasks. The acceptance that the people are the source of state power should always be established, while appreciating the changing wishes of the people," he said.

He has also mentioned that the divine teachings of the nation-builder, Prthivi Narayan Shah, should be the main mantra of the future state. ‘Balanced diplomatic relations and the vision of a self-reliant Nepal are the core essence of the Prithvipath. This should be the main stream of politics,’ he said.

He considered the changing circumstances of the world and the challenges to the foundations of globalization and free trade, and in the current context of a country like Nepal facing an extreme economic recession,The message also mentioned that it is time for developing countries to focus on building a self-reliant economy.

"There is no need to delay any longer in uniting Nepalis scattered across the world. We need to awaken the feeling that we should invest not only our knowledge, skills and abilities but also the capital, resources and means we have earned there, in Nepal," he said.

Former King Gyanendra Shah, while mentioning how to beautify Nepal, the beautiful Himalayan region like a paradise given by nature, and to sound the trumpet of development, has said, "It has become a necessity today to launch a campaign that says 'Swadesh Fark, Swadesh Nai Swarg'."

He also stated that it is clear that changes and reform measures need to be taken in the overall structure of the country, understanding the public sentiment and desires.

"It is imperative to modernize and radically change and improve the methods and systems of education, health and daily work," he said. "Good governance and corruption-free administration should be the main slogan. We want an end to instability, unrest, anarchy, poverty and corruption." There will be solidarity in the efforts of the Nepali people for that.