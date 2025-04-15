Continuous Earthquake Tremors In Jajarkot

April 15, 2025, 9:14 a.m.

An earthquake struck Jajarkot on Tuesday morning.

The epicenter of the earthquake was Jajarkot, measuring 4.4 in magnitude.

According to the National Seismological Measurement and Research Center, the earthquake occurred at 4:53 am.

On Monday night, a 4.1 magnitude earthquake centered in the same location.

Earthquakes are continuing to occur centered in Jajarkot. Earlier, earthquakes of 5.2 and 5.5 magnitudes had also occurred in Jajarkot.

