Continuous Earthquake Tremors In Jajarkot

An earthquake struck Jajarkot on Tuesday morning.
The epicenter of the earthquake was Jajarkot, measuring 4.4 in magnitude.
According to the National Seismological Measurement and Research Center, the earthquake occurred at 4:53 am.
On Monday night, a 4.1 magnitude earthquake centered in the same location.
Earthquakes are continuing to occur centered in Jajarkot. Earlier, earthquakes of 5.2 and 5.5 magnitudes had also occurred in Jajarkot.
