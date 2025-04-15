Foreign Minister Dr. Deuba Praises Valuable Initiative Of Organizing Retreat For Kathmandu-based Diplomats

MoFA organized a retreat trip to Nepal for foreign diplomats, according to Foreign Minister Dr. Arzu Rana Deuba. The diplomatic retreat program took place in Antu, Kanaya, and was praised as a valuable initiative to enhance dialogue and promote tourism in Nepal.

Foreign Minsiter Dr. Deuba shared her experience on social media, mentioning that she was in Kanyam for a retreat program with Ambassadors and Representatives of Diplomatic Missions and International Organizations in Nepal.

The program was organized by MOFA in partnership with Nepal Tourism Board and Suryodaya Municipality. Dr. Rana highlighted the importance of showcasing the tourism potential of the region during the visit, which is set to conclude on Tuesday.

At a reception program, she emphasized that tourism plays a crucial role in Nepal's development and prosperity. She described Nepal's culture, heritage, and natural beauty as key attractions for the world, serving as the foundation for the nation's growth and success.

FM Dr. Deuba commended Nepal for its rich cultural and ecological diversity, stunning landscapes, abundant greenery, diverse wildlife, historical sites, and majestic Himalayan peaks. She specifically lauded Ilam for its vast tea plantations, misty hills, and hospitable locals, urging all to savor the region's tea, pristine air, traditional customs, and unique way of life.

She called on the diplomats present to serve as advocates for Nepali tourism upon their return, stating, "I humbly ask that you share the beauty of Ilam and Nepal with your home countries and help promote them wherever possible."

Dr. Deuba also highlighted the promising opportunities

for foreign investment in Nepal, particularly in tourism and infrastructure, and extended an invitation to the international community to consider investing in these sectors.

Foreign Secretary Amrit Rai described the experience as unique for all the ambassadors, who gained insights into the cultivation and processing of tea. The tea leaves they picked were carefully collected, labeled with their names for identification.

Mayor of Suryodaya Municipality, Rana Bahadur Rai, mentioned that the tea picked by the ambassadors would be processed and sent to them as a souvenir to promote Ilam's tea.

Australian Ambassador to Nepal, Leann Johnston, expressed her delight at experiencing the tea-making process firsthand, stating that it was a memorable experience. She also expressed a commitment to help promote tea from Ilam on the global market.

To celebrate Nepali New Year 2082, ambassadors from 15 countries visited Suryodaya Municipality in Ilam on Sunday. The visit was jointly organized by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) and the Nepal Tourism Board, with coordination from Suryodaya Municipality, and took place in Antu.

The delegation, led by Foreign Minister Dr. Arzu Rana Deuba and including Foreign Secretary Rai, officials from the ministry, and representatives from the Tourism Board, consisted of more than 45 high-ranking dignitaries.

Every year, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) arranges trips to new tourist destinations for resident ambassadors in Nepal during the New Year. This time, the chosen destination was Antu and Kanyam in Suryodaya Municipality.

Foreign Secretary Rai mentioned that the ambassadors' visit would contribute to promoting tourism in Suryodaya. On Monday morning, the delegation also enjoyed the sunrise view from Antu hilltop.

As part of the retreat programs, diplomats were treated to a boat ride on the Antu Pond, a hill adorned with a tea garden. The ambassadors were accompanied by Foreign Secretary Amrit Bahadur Rai in all the activities.

Ambassadors from Egypt, South Korea, the United Kingdom, Switzerland, Thailand, Australia, France, Israel, Japan, Malaysia, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and ICIMOD took part in the event.