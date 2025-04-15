Weather Forecast: Brief Rain With Thunder Storms In Kathmandu And Pokhara

There will be mainly fair to partly cloudy in the plain of Sudur Paschim, Karnlai, Lumbini, Madhesh and Koshi Provinces. There will be partly cloudy with brief rain and thunderstorm in hilly areas of Sudur Paschim, Koshi, Karnali, Bagmati, and Gandaki Provinces. There will be parley cloudy with brief rain and thunder storm in Kathmandu and Pokhara.

There will be partly cloudy to mainly fair in many places