Weather Forecast: Brief Rain With Thunder Storms In Kathmandu And Pokhara

Weather Forecast: Brief Rain With Thunder Storms In Kathmandu And Pokhara

April 15, 2025, 8:02 a.m.

There will be mainly fair to partly cloudy in the plain of Sudur Paschim, Karnlai, Lumbini, Madhesh and Koshi Provinces. There will be partly cloudy with brief rain and thunderstorm in hilly areas of Sudur Paschim, Koshi, Karnali, Bagmati, and Gandaki Provinces. There will be parley cloudy with brief rain and thunder storm in Kathmandu and Pokhara.

There will be partly cloudy to mainly fair in many places

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Continuous Earthquake Tremors In Jajarkot
Apr 15, 2025
Foreign Minister Dr. Deuba Praises Valuable Initiative Of Organizing Retreat For Kathmandu-based Diplomats
Apr 15, 2025
We will increase investment in tourism and hydropower: FNCCI President Dhakal
Apr 15, 2025
Xi calls on China, Vietnam to oppose 'bullying' amid trade friction with US
Apr 15, 2025
Biska Jatra 2082: Origin And Importance
Apr 14, 2025

More on Weather

Weather Forecast: Brief Rain With Thunder Storms In Many Parts of Nepal Including Kathmandu And Pokhara By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 9 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Brief Rain With Thunder Storms In Many Parts of Nepal Including Kathmandu By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 9 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Generally Cludy With A Brief Rain And Thunder In Kathmandu, Pokhara, Janakpur And Biratnagar By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 11 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy with brief Rain in Kathmandu, Pokhara and Birendranagar By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week ago
Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy To Mainly Fair In Kathmandu By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 1 day ago
Weather Forecast: Mainly Fair In Madhesh, Karnali, Lumbini, Sudur Paschim and Plains Of Koshi Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 2 days ago

The Latest

National Anticipatory Action Framework And Roadmap In Nepal: A Long-Awaited Leap In Nepal’s Disaster Risk Management By Bimal Khatiwada Apr 15, 2025
Continuous Earthquake Tremors In Jajarkot By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 15, 2025
Foreign Minister Dr. Deuba Praises Valuable Initiative Of Organizing Retreat For Kathmandu-based Diplomats By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 15, 2025
We will increase investment in tourism and hydropower: FNCCI President Dhakal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 15, 2025
Xi calls on China, Vietnam to oppose 'bullying' amid trade friction with US By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 15, 2025
Inclusive Urban Infrastructure and PWDs in Nepal By Dr. Chandra Lal Pandey and Prakriti Niraula Apr 14, 2025

Latest Magazine

VOL. 18, No. 17,April.11, 2025 (Chaitra-29. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 16,March.21, 2025 (Chaitra-08. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 15,March.07, 2025 (Falgun-23. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 14,February.21, 2025 (Falgun-09. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75