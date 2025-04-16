Earthquake Rocks Kathmandu Valley

Earthquake Rocks Kathmandu Valley

April 16, 2025, 8:47 a.m.

Tremors from an earthquake were felt in and around Kathmandu Valley this morning.

A 5.0-magnitude earthquake occurred with its epicenter in Dingze, China – which is 18-km away from the northern border of Nepal, the National Earthquake Monitoring and Research Centre informed. The earthquake occurred at 4.05 this morning.

It may be noted that Nepal's Jajarkot district has experienced series of earthquakes lately.

According to the Centre, an earthquake of magnitude 4.4 occurred at Kushe rural municipality, Pank in Jajarkot at 4:53 am on Tuesday.

An earthquake of magnitude 4.1 struck at Pank in Jajarkot at 9.31 pm on Monday. However, no details have been received about the damage caused by the earthquake.

The Center informed that two earthquakes had occurred at the same place on April 3 evening.

The first earthquake was of magnitude 5.2 and the second of magnitude 5.5. Some houses had suffered minor damages due to the earthquake.

A 4.0-magnitude earthquake had struck Darchula on April 2. According to the website of the Centre, an earthquake of magnitude 4.5 occurred with its epicenter in Humla on March 25.

