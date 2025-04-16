Pakistani Embassy In Kathmandu Hosted A Reception On 85th National Day

Pakistan Embassy, Kathmandu hosted a reception today to commemorate the 85th National Day of Pakistan. Vice President Dr. Ram Sahay Prasad was the chief guest of the event.

The reception was attended by former prime ministers, justices of Supreme Court, senior servants, security officials and diplomats based in Kathmandu.

A large number of senior Nepalese political, civic and business leaders, Ambassadors, diplomats, Pakistani community, journalists, and civil society representatives attended the event. A photo exhibition under the theme “A Glance at Pakistan” was also held showcasing diversity of Pakistan.

In his remarks, Ambassador of Pakistan to Nepal Abrar H Hashmi, underlined the historical importance of Pakistan Day- Journey to Liberation from Colonial Subjugation to Forming Republic. He paid rich tribute to Pakistan’s forefathers. He said Pakistan stands with international community in fulfilling its international obligations.

Pakistan and Nepal have enjoyed cordial relations and developed strong bonds. He elaborated that Pakistan and Nepal share a unique tapestry from geography to civilizational linkages, from peaks of Himalayas to rich heritage, and cultural similarities unite the two peoples together.He hoped that building on existing agreements, mechanisms and collaboration in education, health, defense, climate change, disaster management will continue to bring synergies and closer ties in years ahead.