Pakistani Embassy In Kathmandu Hosted A Reception On 85th National Day

Pakistani Embassy In Kathmandu Hosted A Reception On 85th National Day

April 16, 2025, 9:47 a.m.

007.jpg

Pakistan Embassy, Kathmandu hosted a reception today to commemorate the 85th National Day of Pakistan. Vice President Dr. Ram Sahay Prasad was the chief guest of the event.

The reception was attended by former prime ministers, justices of Supreme Court, senior servants, security officials and diplomats based in Kathmandu.

A large number of senior Nepalese political, civic and business leaders, Ambassadors, diplomats, Pakistani community, journalists, and civil society representatives attended the event. A photo exhibition under the theme “A Glance at Pakistan” was also held showcasing diversity of Pakistan.

In his remarks, Ambassador of Pakistan to Nepal Abrar H Hashmi, underlined the historical importance of Pakistan Day- Journey to Liberation from Colonial Subjugation to Forming Republic. He paid rich tribute to Pakistan’s forefathers. He said Pakistan stands with international community in fulfilling its international obligations.

Pakistan and Nepal have enjoyed cordial relations and developed strong bonds. He elaborated that Pakistan and Nepal share a unique tapestry from geography to civilizational linkages, from peaks of Himalayas to rich heritage, and cultural similarities unite the two peoples together.He hoped that building on existing agreements, mechanisms and collaboration in education, health, defense, climate change, disaster management will continue to bring synergies and closer ties in years ahead.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Earthquake Rocks Kathmandu Valley
Apr 16, 2025
Prof Dr Khadga KC assigned responsibility of TU Vice Chancellor
Apr 16, 2025
Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy With Brief Rain In Kathmandu, Surkhet And Pokhara
Apr 16, 2025
Continuous Earthquake Tremors In Jajarkot
Apr 15, 2025
Foreign Minister Dr. Deuba Praises Valuable Initiative Of Organizing Retreat For Kathmandu-based Diplomats
Apr 15, 2025

More on National

Foreign Minister Dr. Deuba Praises Valuable Initiative Of Organizing Retreat For Kathmandu-based Diplomats By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 5 hours ago
Evaluation of Energy Transitions in Southeast Asia: Key Successes, Emerging Gaps and Major Takeaways for Adopting Green Energy By Dr. Dhruba Gautam 1 day, 18 hours ago
'Prithvipath' Should Be The Mainstream of politics from now on: Former King Gyanendra By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 5 hours ago
COAS General Sigdel Decorated Medical Personnel of Nepal Army Returned From Myanmar By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 21 hours ago
Maoist Center and Chinese Communist Part Leaders Meet in Chongqing, China By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 5 hours ago
Brigadier General Kiran KC Promoted To Major General Of Nepal Army By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 21 hours ago

The Latest

When Skies Turn Gray: Kathmandu’s Struggle for Breathable Air By Arya Kharel Apr 16, 2025
Earthquake Rocks Kathmandu Valley By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 16, 2025
Prof Dr Khadga KC assigned responsibility of TU Vice Chancellor By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 16, 2025
China targets Boeing as tariff tensions grow : US Media: By Agencies Apr 16, 2025
Ukraine official: North Korean troops in Kursk fully master modern tactics By Agencies Apr 16, 2025
Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy With Brief Rain In Kathmandu, Surkhet And Pokhara By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 16, 2025

Latest Magazine

VOL. 18, No. 17,April.11, 2025 (Chaitra-29. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 16,March.21, 2025 (Chaitra-08. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 15,March.07, 2025 (Falgun-23. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 14,February.21, 2025 (Falgun-09. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75