Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy With Brief Rain In Kathmandu, Surkhet And Pokhara

April 16, 2025, 8:19 a.m.

There will be partly cloudy with brief rain and thunderstorm in hilly areas of Sudur Paschim, Koshi, Karnali, Lumbini, Bagmati, Bagmati and Gandaki Provinces. There will be mainly fair to parley cloudy in Madhesh and plain areas of Koshi and Lumbini Provinces. There will be partly cloudy with brief rain and thunder storm in Kathmandu, Surkhet and Pokhara.

There will be partly cloudy to mainly fair in many places

Pakistani Embassy In Kathmandu Hosted A Reception On 85th National Day
Apr 16, 2025
Earthquake Rocks Kathmandu Valley
Apr 16, 2025
Prof Dr Khadga KC assigned responsibility of TU Vice Chancellor
Apr 16, 2025
Continuous Earthquake Tremors In Jajarkot
Apr 15, 2025
Foreign Minister Dr. Deuba Praises Valuable Initiative Of Organizing Retreat For Kathmandu-based Diplomats
Apr 15, 2025

