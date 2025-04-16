Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy With Brief Rain In Kathmandu, Surkhet And Pokhara

There will be partly cloudy with brief rain and thunderstorm in hilly areas of Sudur Paschim, Koshi, Karnali, Lumbini, Bagmati, Bagmati and Gandaki Provinces. There will be mainly fair to parley cloudy in Madhesh and plain areas of Koshi and Lumbini Provinces. There will be partly cloudy with brief rain and thunder storm in Kathmandu, Surkhet and Pokhara.

