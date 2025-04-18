Japan-US Trade Meeting Concluded In Washington

Japan's Economic Revitalization Minister Akazawa Ryosei has held a first round of trade negotiations with his US counterparts. The meeting took place on Wednesday in Washington.

Akazawa, who heads the Japanese delegation, held talks with US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Trade Representative Jamieson Greer. The Japanese minister also met President Donald Trump at the White House ahead of the ministerial-level negotiations.

Akazawa says Japan, US agreed to reach deal quickly

The Japanese minister urged the US to reconsider its tariff measures, as those measures will impact Japan's investment to the US. He said that the tariffs on autos, steel and aluminum, and the so-called "reciprocal tariffs" of 10 percent are extremely regrettable.

After the bilateral negotiations, Akazawa told reporters that the two sides agreed to hold frank and constructive talks, with the aim of reaching an agreement as soon as possible between the leaders of Japan and the US.