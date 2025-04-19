Korean Embassy Hosts FRIENDS OF KOREA 2025 Event in Kathmandu

Embassy of the Republic of Korea in Kathmandu organized FRIENDS OF KOREA 2025 in Kathmandu on Saturday-19th April for Nepalese scholars Alumni’s reception.

South Korea's priorities in Nepal's development and the significance of reuniting South Korean university alumni. He discussed the achievements and future potential of Korea-Nepal relations, expressing gratitude for the continued interest of Korean scholars in strengthening bilateral ties.

Diplomatic Relations

This year marks the 51st anniversary of diplomatic relations between Nepal and South Korea. The friendship between the two countries has deepened over the years, based on mutual respect and shared goals of peace, prosperity, and development. Key areas of Nepal-Korea cooperation include:

Economic Cooperation

South Korea is a significant economic partner for Nepal, with Korean companies actively involved in infrastructure development, clean energy, road construction, vocational training, trade, and investment. Both countries are working together to ensure sustainable growth.

Employment and Capacity Building

The Employment Permit System (EPS) has facilitated vocational training, technology transfer, and employment opportunities for Nepalese youth. Korean companies are hiring skilled Nepali workers, contributing to the economies of both countries.

Development Cooperation

The Republic of Korea, through KOICA, has actively supported Nepal in key sectors such as agriculture, healthcare, education, e-governance, rural development, and vocational education through its ODA program. Several projects have been implemented across the country, enhancing agricultural productivity, strengthening the public health system, and building local capacity to respond to the challenges of sustainable development. This cooperation reflects the strong commitment of both countries to inclusive growth and prosperity for all.

People-to-People Exchanges

Scholarship programs, cultural events, and tourism have all played vital roles in enhancing the people-to-people ties between the two countries.

Korea and Nepal are reconnecting and working towards becoming active partners in the journey forward. Alumni are not only recipients of Korea's education and culture but also serve as living bridges between our two countries.

Nepal and Korea aim to strengthen this alumni network not just for personal connections but also as a platform for policy dialogue, innovation partnerships, and future collaborations.

The attendees included the Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Council of Ministers, the National Planning Commission, the Vice-Chancellor of Far Western University, professors from universities, researchers, graduates from Korean universities, and individuals from various sectors. More than 100 alumni members from several universities in South Korea participated in the event.