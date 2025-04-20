Invest Small Portion Of your earnings in Nepal, we will create an environment that will yield returns: Chairman Dhakal

Chandra Prasad Dhakal, President of the Federation of Nepalese Chambers of Commerce and Industry, has urged Nepalis and non-resident Nepalis employed abroad to invest a portion of their income in Nepal, stating that there is immense potential for investment in Nepal.

Addressing a greeting exchange program organized by the Nepali Public Relations Committee UAE on the occasion of the New Year 2082, Chairman Dhakal said that there is ample investment potential in Nepal and many areas remain to be explored, so good returns can be obtained by investing in those areas.

"I think there is a lot of potential in Nepal. There are many areas that remain to be explored. However, it is often said that there is no potential in Nepal and that everything is taken negatively."

"Furthermore, Nepalis living abroad are often seen comparing and opposing Nepal's development and technologies abroad. I want to tell them here. If we really invest and work hard in Nepal like we do abroad, then there is a lot of potential in Nepal," he said.

He mentioned that the recent legal reforms implemented by the Nepal government have brought enthusiasm among investors and are also creating an investment environment in the country.

He also urged non-resident Nepalis and Nepalis employed abroad to contribute to production, employment, and revenue growth by investing within the country.

"You have done very well here. If you invest even a small portion of your capital in Nepal and help increase production, employment, and revenue there, we can certainly accelerate the pace of our development," he said.

He informed that a Nepal Development Company worth 10 billion rupees has been established to provide investment opportunities to Nepalis employed abroad, and urged Nepalis employed abroad to invest in the company.