Iran, US to continue talks for nuclear deal

April 20, 2025, 8:43 a.m.

The United States and Iran say they have agreed to hold another round of talks on Tehran's nuclear program next week.

US Special Envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff and Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi met in Rome on Saturday. The two also held talks in Oman one week earlier.

The US seeks to limit Iran's nuclear program to prevent it from developing nuclear weapons. Iran maintains that its nuclear program is for peaceful use and is demanding that the US lift sanctions.

The Iranian foreign ministry said Araghchi and Witkoff held indirect talks mediated by Oman's foreign minister, as they did in the first round of talks.

After the meeting, the Iranian foreign minister told state-run television that the two sides "managed to attain better understanding on a number of principles and targets."

Araghchi said they are set to hold expert meetings on Wednesday, in order to work out a framework for a potential agreement. He added that negotiators will then meet again on Saturday for another round of high-level talks.

The focus of attention is on how far Washington seeks to limit Tehran's nuclear development.

Iran's state-run news agency reported that the issue of a complete halt of Iran's nuclear program was not raised during Saturday's negotiations.

Meanwhile, a senior US government official said, "Over four hours in our second round of talks, we made very good progress in our direct and indirect discussions."

The official went on to say the two sides agreed to meet again next week.

Agencies

