RPP Leaders Demonstrated Inside Singhadurbar , Linden Arrested

April 20, 2025, 3:15 p.m.

Raparpa_Protest-13-768x512.jpg

RPP protest inside Singha Durbar, leaders including Chairman Lingden under police control The National Democracy Party (RPP) has protested at Maitighar Mandala in Kathmandu.

On Sunday, RPP leaders and cadres gathered at Maitighar and demonstrated, demanding a change in the system.

They protested demanding the unconditional release of party Senior Vice President Rabindra Mishra and party General Secretary and House of Representatives member Dhaval Shumsher Jabra, who were arrested during a protest in Tinkune on Chaitra 15 last year.

They have raised anti-government slogans including 'Come King, save the country', 'Our king, our country', 'More precious than life'.

The RPP had announced to hold a protest in the restricted area today, saying that the party leaders had not been released, and was preparing to enter the restricted area from the Maitighar area and hold a protest.

The government has strengthened security arrangements in view of the protests. Leaders of the Rastriya Prajatantra Party (RPP) have demonstrated inside Singha Durbar. The leaders, including Chairman Rajendra Lingden, demonstrated at around 2 pm on Sunday.

Police have taken Lingden, RPP MP Buddhiman Tamang and Chief Whip Gyanendra Shahi under control after a protest inside Singha Durbar.

During the protest, the leaders raised slogans such as "Democracy is dead", "Form a judicial inquiry commission into the Tinkune incident", and "Release Senior Vice President Rabindra Mishra and General Secretary Dhaval Shumsher Rana".

