We Do, What We Say, The Government Will Not Be Afraid: RPP Leader Lingden

April 20, 2025, 9:24 a.m.

Rajendra Lingden, the chairman of the Rastriya Prajatantra Party (RPP), has said that only a limited number of party leaders will participate in the protest to be held in Kathmandu today.

Writing on social media, he informed that only a limited number of leaders will participate in the protest planned in Kathmandu.

He writes in a statement, "this is a symbolic and peaceful demonstration by the RPP against the government's authoritarianism, which says 'democracy, democracy, republic' but only tells the people this, this, this, and only walks this path, and does not come even an inch from here."

He has even claimed that the RPP is the main opposition party in the country from an ideological perspective.

"We do what we say we will do. The government will not be afraid," he said.Helpful program to preserve the heritage sites in Nepal.”

