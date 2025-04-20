Weather Forecast: Partly To Generally Cloudy With Brief Rain In Kathmandu, Pokhara And Janakpur

There will be partly to generally cloudy with thunder and brief rain in Gandaki, Bagmati and Koshi Provinces. There will be mainly fair to partly cloudy in Sudur Paschim, Karnali, Lumbini and Madhesh Provinces.

There will be partly to generally cloudy with thunder and brief rain in Pokhara, Kathmandiu, Biratnagar and Jumla.

There will be partly cloudy to mainly fair in many places