Nepal Electricity Authority cancels contract worth over Rs 1 billion, now electricity wires going to customers' homes are bare

Nepal Electricity Authority (NEA) has started canceling one tender after another, citing a shortage of cash flow.

According to Jalasarokar.com, a leading energy focused online, the authority cancelled the tender for making distribution lines safe (MVCC) and LV ABC) worth more than one billion rupees on Friday after the deadline for submitting tenders expired.

The tender for the project to convert approximately 3,300 kilometers of bare conductors to covered conductors across the country has been canceled said online.

The NEA had been converting bare wires into covered wires for the past few years with the aim of preventing electrical accidents, extending lines to customers' homes without cutting down trees and branches, preserving greenery, and reducing electrical leakage. This campaign was conducted across the country.

For this purpose, the NEA had opened a tender on March 21 and given a deadline of March 21. This tender was canceled after the government removed the NEA's Executive Director, Kulman Ghising, on March 21.

The authority had tendered for Medium Voltage Covered Conductor (MVCC) for Koshi, Madhes, Lumbini, Karnali, Far West, Bagmati and Gandaki provinces and Low Voltage Aerial Bunched Cable (LV ABC) for Koshi, Madhes, Bagmati, Gandaki, Lumbini, Karnali and Far West.

According to a provincial head of the authority, a campaign to install protected cables instead of bare wires was being conducted across the country to strengthen the electricity system, reduce faults, and protect people's lives.

Although it costs one and a half times more than the previous bare wire, the NEA has given it a high priority because it eliminates the need to cut down trees and their branches, eliminates the problem of wires tangling in the wind, reduces electrical accidents, and reduces technical leaks at the NEA.

MVCC is for 11 kV (11,000 volts) wires and LV ABC is for 400 voltage. Prajwal Khadka, head of the NEA's Commodity Management Division, said that six of the tenders were canceled due to a decrease in the NEA's cash flow.

Its estimated cost is more than one billion rupees.

The authority had only last week postponed the work of providing the necessary transformers and extending the line to open a new charging station for electric vehicles.

Rasty Prajatantra Party General Secretary Dhaval Shumsher Rana, who is accused of playing a role in inciting violence during the pro-royalist movement in Tinkune, has been released on bail.

He was arrested on March 15 and released on condition that he appear when summoned. RPP spokesperson Mohan Shrestha confirmed his release.

Police sources have informed that he was released because he had to go to India for cancer treatment.

Minister Dahal Directed To Complete The Dannune Portion Of Road Before Monsoon

Minister for Physical Infrastructure and Transport Devendra Dahal has conducted an on-site inspection of the Butwal-Narayangadh road.

During the inspection of the road section, which is under expansion, the team including Dahal also took information about the ongoing construction work in the Daunne area.

Due to the complex terrain of the Daunne area on the Butwal-Narayangadh section of the East-West Highway, the expansion work is being carried out by temporarily closing the road to traffic.

There have been complaints that passengers have had to endure hardship while work is being carried out by stopping traffic. However, the project has stated that the construction work is being carried out by managing the time to cause as few problems as possible.

The project says that the construction work on this section of the road, which is being expanded with the help of a loan from the Asian Development Bank (ADB), has been prioritized.

During an inspection of the Daunne area, Minister Dahal directed to speed up the construction so that vehicles and passengers experience as little trouble as possible.

Considering the upcoming monsoon season, he has directed to complete the construction work before the rainy season and make vehicular movement easier.

The ADB project, which is carrying out the road expansion and construction work, has stated that work is being done to make the complex road section faster and more sustainable using a different approach than the traditional one.

Project Director Chudaraj Dhakal said that due to the specificities and complexity of the terrain at that location, slope technology would be more suitable than blacktop. For this reason, he said, efforts are being made to slope the road in that section as soon as possible to facilitate vehicle movement.