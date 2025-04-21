RPP General Secretary Rana released on bail

RPP General Secretary Rana released on bail

April 21, 2025, 9:03 a.m.

Rasty Prajatantra Party General Secretary Dhaval Shumsher Rana, who is accused of playing a role in inciting violence during the pro-royalist movement in Tinkune, has been released on bail.

He was arrested on March 15 and released on condition that he appear when summoned. RPP spokesperson Mohan Shrestha confirmed his release.

Police sources have informed that he was released because he had to go to India for cancer treatment.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Foreign Minister Dr. Deuba Chaired Asia-Pacific region confronting
Apr 21, 2025
Nepal Electricity Authority cancels contract worth over Rs 1 billion, now electricity wires going to customers' homes are bare
Apr 21, 2025
Four people died in Taplejung after their vehicle caught fire after getting entangled in a live wire
Apr 21, 2025
Nepal requires Rs 21.165 trillion to implement SDGs goals
Apr 21, 2025
Putin's unilateral 'Easter ceasefire' ends, Ukraine suggests partial truce
Apr 21, 2025

More on News

Four people died in Taplejung after their vehicle caught fire after getting entangled in a live wire By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 15 hours, 3 minutes ago
Nepal requires Rs 21.165 trillion to implement SDGs goals By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 15 hours, 19 minutes ago
RPP Leaders Demonstrated Inside Singhadurbar , Linden Arrested By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 8 hours ago
Foreign Minister Dr. Deuba to head to Bangkok to chair UN Meeting By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 14 hours ago
We Do, What We Say, The Government Will Not Be Afraid: RPP Leader Lingden By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 14 hours ago
Home Ministry warns RPP: Action will be taken if it violates prohibited Areas By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 15 hours ago

The Latest

Foreign Minister Dr. Deuba Chaired Asia-Pacific region confronting By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 21, 2025
Climate Vulnerability And Resilience In West Asia: A Call To Strengthen Climate Governance And Accelerate Green Energy Investments By Dr. Dhruba Gautam Apr 21, 2025
Nepal Electricity Authority cancels contract worth over Rs 1 billion, now electricity wires going to customers' homes are bare By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 21, 2025
Putin's unilateral 'Easter ceasefire' ends, Ukraine suggests partial truce By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 21, 2025
Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy To Mainly Fair In Kathamndu And Surkhet By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 21, 2025
Invest Small Portion Of your earnings in Nepal, we will create an environment that will yield returns: Chairman Dhakal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 20, 2025

Latest Magazine

VOL. 18, No. 17,April.11, 2025 (Chaitra-29. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 16,March.21, 2025 (Chaitra-08. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 15,March.07, 2025 (Falgun-23. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 14,February.21, 2025 (Falgun-09. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75