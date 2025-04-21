RPP General Secretary Rana released on bail

Rasty Prajatantra Party General Secretary Dhaval Shumsher Rana, who is accused of playing a role in inciting violence during the pro-royalist movement in Tinkune, has been released on bail.

He was arrested on March 15 and released on condition that he appear when summoned. RPP spokesperson Mohan Shrestha confirmed his release.

Police sources have informed that he was released because he had to go to India for cancer treatment.