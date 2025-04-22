Education Minister Bhattarai resigns from post

April 22, 2025, 8:26 a.m.

Education, Science and Technology Minister Bidya Bhattarai has tendered her resignation from the post.

The Ministry confirmed her resignation from the post.

Earlier, Minister Bhattarai had a meeting with the Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli today.

According to RSS, Bhattarai's press coordinator Ramji Lamsal. Informed that Minister Bhattarai tendered her resignation before Prime Minister Oli

It may be noted that community school teachers have been agitating in Kathmandu for the past few weeks, demanding that the government promulgate the School Education Act.

