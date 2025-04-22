Indian Power Minister Khattar Inspects Arun-III Project, Inauguration Of Koshi Corridor Postponed

The inauguration program of the Koshi Corridor 220 kV transmission line, which was planned during Indian Power Minister Manohar Lal Khattar's visit to Nepal, has been postponed at the last minute.

Indian Minister for Power, Housing and Urban Affairs Khattar arrived in Nepal on a two-day visit on Tuesday. The inauguration program, which was scheduled to be held on Tuesday afternoon at Tumlingtar, Sankhuwasabha during his visit, was suddenly canceled.

The event was reportedly postponed after Indian Power Minister Khattar refused to inaugurate the event, saying it was not on his travel schedule. Sources claim that the Indian side disagreed after the Ministry of Energy tried to forcefully inaugurate the project without necessary coordination with the Indian government.

However, India's Union Minister for Energy and Housing Manohar Lal Khar has inspected the 900 megawatt An-3 hydroelectric power plant.

Along with Minister for Energy, Water Resources and Irrigation Deepak Khadka, he jointly inspected the AN-3 hydroelectric power plant being built by Indian company SJVN Limited.

Both the ministers reviewed the progress. They also discussed ways to resolve the issues of the problem. Khar also briefed the participants on the electro-mechanical aspects of the treaty.

The Koshi Corridor project, built with investment from the Government of Nepal and a concessional loan of US$90 million from the Government of India's Exim Bank, is estimated to cost US$112 million.

The Nepal Electricity Authority had already made all the preparations for the inauguration of the Inaruwa-Basantapur-Baneshwor-Tumlingtar transmission line and three 220/133/33 kV substations (Tumlingtar, Basantapur, and Baneshwor).

However, after the Ministry of Energy announced the postponement of the inauguration at 6 pm on Monday, the stage at the event venue was also removed overnight.

Minister Khattar also inspected the under-construction Arun III Hydropower Project site. This 900 MW project, being built in Makalu Rural Municipality, is being built with an Indian investment of Rs 104 billion.

While in Nepal, he will pay a courtesy call on Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Urban Development Prakash Man Singh. Minister Khattar is scheduled to visit Muktinath in Mustang on April 10.

Indian Minister for Power, Housing and Urban Affairs Manohar Lal Khattar arrived in Nepal today. He arrived in Nepal this morning on a two-day visit at the invitation of Minister for Energy, Water Resources and Irrigation Deepak Khadka

Khattar was welcomed at Tribhuvan International Airport by high-ranking officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Indian Ambassador to Nepal Naveen Srivastava.

He will also inspect the power house and dam area of the Arun III Hydropower Project built by India today. It is said that the two countries will sign an agreement for the company established for the construction of the transmission line to be built jointly.