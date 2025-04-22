PM Modi and US Vice President Vance welcome progress in India-US Bilateral Trade Agreement

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US Vice President J.D. Vance on Monday welcomed the progress made in the ongoing India-US Bilateral Trade Agreement and reiterated their commitment to strengthening cooperation across key sectors, including energy, defence, and strategic technologies.

Prime Minister Modi hosted Vice President Vance, Second Lady Usha Vance, and their children — Ewan, Vivek, and Mirabel — at his official residence at Lok Kalyan Marg in New Delhi.

During their meeting, Prime Minister Modi fondly recalled his successful visit to Washington D.C. in January, where he held discussions with US President Donald Trump. The two leaders had also met earlier in February on the sidelines of the AI Summit in Paris, where they exchanged views on expanding the India-US strategic partnership.

Monday’s discussions served as a follow-up to their previous conversations, with both leaders reviewing the progress in bilateral relations and engaging on a range of regional and global issues of mutual interest.

Prime Minister Modi conveyed his greetings to President Trump and expressed his anticipation of the US President’s visit to India later this year.

This marks Vice President Vance’s first official visit to India. In addition to his meeting with PM Modi, Vance and his delegation are scheduled to travel to Jaipur and Agra before departing for Washington on April 24.

Extending a warm welcome, Prime Minister Modi also wished the Second Family an enjoyable stay in India. Following the talks, he hosted them for a private dinner at his residence.

In a gesture of cultural appreciation, Vance’s children wore traditional Indian attire during their visit to the Prime Minister’s residence.

Earlier in the day, the Second Family visited the Swaminarayan Akshardham temple in Delhi — their first stop in India — where they explored its intricate architecture and the spiritual values it represents.

This is the first visit by an American Vice President to India in over a decade. The last such visit was in 2013, when then-Vice President Joe Biden traveled to the country under the Obama administration.